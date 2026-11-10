The man scans the barcode with the container in his right hand and pulls it out before inserting a different can into the reverse vending machine.

Cheat or genius? Man repeatedly scans barcode of single can while returning multiple containers for 10-cent BCRS refund

A man was seen repeatedly scanning the barcode of a single recyclable can while returning multiple other containers at a Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) machine, sparking debate among netizens over whether he was abusing the system or using an time-saving hack.

Footage of the incident was shared by Facebook user Tiong Ming Loo, with the caption “cheating”.

In the video, the man holds a yellow can in his right hand and inserts it into the machine to scan the barcode.

The barcode scanner light on the machine turns blue each time he does this, indicating that the machine has successfully verified the barcode printed on the can.

Once the scanner light turns blue, the man grabs a container from a large bag and inserts it using his left hand.

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He waits till the scanner light turns green before repeating the process — he is seen doing this six times in the video.

It is unclear whether the containers he inserted using his left hand are printed with the BCRS barcode. It is also unclear when and where the incident occurred.

Some netizens call him out for cheating, others say he’s a genius

The Facebook video has racked up over 2.4 million views, 12,900 reactions, and 2,000 comments.

The video was also shared on TikTok by user @galileolu with the caption, “Is this legal?”, garnering over 400,000 views.

Under the BCRS, a 10-cent charge is worked into the price of beverages, which is refunded when consumers return the containers at reverse vending machines.

Hence, there were suspicions that the man could have been returning containers that were not part of the scheme.

Netizens’ reactions were mixed — some wanted the man taken to task, while others felt he was merely simplifying a troublesome process.

“Punish him. And improve the machine’s system,” said a Facebook user. “Got camera. No way to run,” another said.

Some wondered why the person recording the video did not confont the man and ask him to stop.

“Please make the police report lah, only stand there and shoot video only?” said a netizen. “You should approach him — let him know you are shooting (and) tell him cannot cheat,” another said.

Many netizens, however, came to the man’s defence, believing he was making things easier for himself by scanning the barcode on a single can he knew would work.

Numerous users have also complained of difficulties scanning the BCRS barcodes printed on containers when depositing them at Return Right machines.

“That’s not cheating. Instead of turning every can to scan the bar code. He just used one can, it’s faster this way,” said a netizen. “It’s not cheating. It’s called smart work. He just scanned one tin instead of scanning all of them, thus saving time and effort,” another said.

Others argued that his actions were in line with the scheme’s aim of encouraging container recycling.

“But at the end of the day, the objective was met. Isn’t it?” said a Facebook user.

“So we don’t recycle the ones without the 10 cents logo? Come on, recycling is better than not,” another said. Yet another said: “At least he’s recycling everything.”

There were those who felt he deserved what he got for his idea.

“Let him buy good food with it,” said one netizen. “He just found a loophole and is using it to maximise returns,” another said.

And there were those who, without commenting on whether it was illegal or not, applauded his genius.

“He deserves an award,” said one. “He’s outsmarted the system,” another said. One more offered: “Amazing! Human win over machines. Vendor needs to reprogram the flow process to prevent this.”

Stomp has reached out to the Tiong Ming Loo for more details and to BCRS for comment.

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