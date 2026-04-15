Changi Road massage parlours allegedly found acting as fronts for vice activities

At least five massage outlets along Changi Road, between Eunos and Kembangan MRT stations, were found offering “special services”.

Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off from a member of the public, alleging that several massage outlets in the Changi Road area were fronts for vice activities.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the area, they found at least five traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics or massage parlours. Some appeared dimly lit, with therapists dressed in short skirts, while others had reception staff in white coats in a more professional setting.

At one TCM clinic, a staff member acknowledged that not all establishments in the area were “legitimate”.

When asked whether there was competition between them, the staff member said the businesses catered to different clientele. “Those who come to us would not go to them, and vice versa,” the staff member said.

However, mix-ups do occur. The staff member recounted an incident where a male customer paid for a massage and waited in the clinic for a “companion” who never arrived.

After making a phone call, he realised he had entered the wrong outlet. “He explained the situation, and we agreed to a refund. He then left awkwardly,” the staff member said.

When the Shin Min reporter visited a dimly lit massage parlour to verify the reader’s claim, they were met with a female massage therapist offering services such as “bubble massage” and ear-cleaning treatments, with prices from $58.

The reporter was then led into a cubicle for a massage. During the session, the therapist offered an additional “prostate massage” for an extra $50. When the reporter pretended to probe about “full package” service, the therapist said they did not provide them due to concerns about enforcement.

It is understood that the establishment employs seven to eight massage therapists from China, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Therapist laments lack of business

After the reporter declined the additional services, the therapist reportedly attempted to persuade him further, saying business was poor and that she only received about 20 per cent of the fee for standard massages.

“Business is difficult. If you don’t want it, it’s as good as me working for nothing,” she said.

She also claimed that the prostate massage had health benefits, including improving vitality, in a further attempt to convince the reporter. After being turned down again, she did not persist.

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