Chair hurled in expletive-filled rampage at Somerset restaurant, police investigating

An individual is seen smashing a chair to the ground repeatedly as the group eggs him on. PHOTO: CHIMIS_SG/INSTAGRAM

A group broke into a restaurant at 313@Somerset in the early hours of April 27, hurling a chair onto the ground and yelling expletives.

The restaurant, Chimi’s SG, posted CCTV footage of the incident on the same day, stating that the incident had occurred at about 4.20am.

The footage initially shows rows of chairs and tables neatly arranged within the premises, with blinds pulled down around them.

A group of four is seen loitering outside the restaurant, with one remarking that he has “never seen a CCTV”.

One of them subsequently enters the enclosed area and lounges at one of the tables, while another person asks if anyone has a lighter.

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Clattering of furniture is then heard, with someone shouting “One more time” before one of them throws a chair to the ground.

“Give me that, b*tch, motherf*cker,” a person says, as another shouts hysterically.

“What are they gonna do?” one of them asks, while another shouts, “Nothing”.

They continue to smash the chair around several more times.

The commotion eventually subsides when another man intervenes, threatening to call the police.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at about 4.30am that day.

“A 17-year-old male teenager and a 22-year-old man are assisting with investigations for mischief,” the police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Stomp has reached out to Chimi’s SG and 313@Somerset for more information.

‘Why though?’: Restaurant responds

In the post’s caption, the restaurant said that the team has been there for four years, showing up each day “trying to build something honest”.

“So it was hard to watch a group walk in while we were closed and, for no reason, start smashing a chair, breaking our blinds, and forcing their way into our space while others stood by and cheered,” the post read.

“We keep asking ourselves, did we do something to offend you?”

The post stressed that it was challenging to survive in the F&B industry, given rising costs and tight margins.

“We are grateful no one was hurt. But this one stings. We just don’t understand. Why though?”

The video garnered over 160,000 views on Instagram page @sgfollowsall, as netizens were appalled at the incident.

“Singapore should be a safe country for both businesses and the people, please make police report so that these people can be charged for their offences to deter further recurrence,” one netizen commented.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from the police.

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