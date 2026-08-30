‘Celebrity cut with Amos Yee’: Home-based barber gets unexpected customer, surprises netizens

Amos Yee has been spotted getting a haircut from a home-based barber at an HDB staircase landing in Taman Jurong.

A TikTok video posted by @kishlepblendz and captioned “Celebrity cut with Amos Yee” shows the 27-year-old settling into a barber’s chair positioned along the landing.

Yee gives the camera a quick wave before showing the barber, who identified himself as Kishor, something on his phone, presumably the hairstyle he wants.

Kishor then drapes a bright pink barber cape over Yee and begins cutting his hair.

The pair are seen chatting casually throughout the session, although it is unclear what they are saying.

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At the end of the video, Yee is seen outdoors showing off his new look.

Stomp has reached out to Kishor for more information.

Netizens surprised to see Yee

The video, posted on Aug 30, has garnered more than 137,700 views and 12,400 likes.

Several netizens appeared surprised to see Yee among Kishor’s customers.

“WHAT,” wrote one commenter in all caps. “He’s still a human afterall,” another said.

“You making it into the big leagues,” joked a third.

Based on videos on his TikTok page, Kishor appears to have been offering such haircuts for about three years. His TikTok account was started in February.

Yee showing his new look. PHOTOS: KISHLEPBLENDZ/TIKTOK

Yee back in S’pore since March

Yee returned to Singapore in March after being deported from the United States and was arrested upon arrival at Changi Airport.

He was subsequently charged with three offences relating to his National Service obligations and is expected to plead guilty to those charges on Sept 7.

Since returning, Yee has been spotted at several locations around Singapore, including at Novena Church.

In May, he was assaulted by an 18-year-old cosplayer at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre after attempting to enter an anime convention from which he had been banned. The teenager was later charged.

Yee also claimed in June that he had been turned away from Pink Dot and banned from several other LGBTQ-friendly spaces in Singapore.

Most recently, police said Yee would face additional charges over online content he allegedly published between 2021 and 2026, including content allegedly promoting racial disharmony and advocating sexual relationships involving children.

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