The company is adjusting the vehicle’s software to improve its handling of such junctions in accordance with traffic rules.

CDG autonomous vehicle stops in yellow box in Punggol, company adjusting software after incident

ComfortDelGro (CDG) is adjusting the software of one of its autonomous vehicles (AVs) after it slowed to a stop within a yellow box along Northshore Drive in Punggol.

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page on Nov 9 , showing a vehicle approaching a yellow box as it prepared to turn left.

However, the driverless shuttle operated by CDG slows to a stop behind a motorcycle within the yellow box.

A person also appears to be seated in the front passenger seat of the autonomous vehicle.

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When the traffic light turns green, the vehicles move off.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Michael Huang, head of Singapore point-to-point mobility business at Zig by CDG said that their onboard safety operator had promptly flagged the matter.

The company is also adjusting the vehicle’s software to improve its handling of such junctions in accordance with traffic rules.

PHOTO: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Driverless shuttle service launched in June

CDG launched the free driverless shuttle rides in Punggol on June 22 , using five-seater AVs manufactured by Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai.

The initial 25-minute route links Block 420A Northshore Drive, Punggol Coast Mall, and One Punggol.

A longer, 50-minute route connecting seven stops, including Punggol Plaza and Oasis Terraces , was subsequently introduced on July 1.

Safety officers are also stationed behind the wheel to intervene where necessary.

In a separate incident, CDG was directed to suspend U-turn testing for its AVs at a traffic junction in Punggol after a near-accident between one of its AVs and another vehicle on Nov 5.

This follows a similar incident where an AV operated by Grab nearly hit a schoolgirl while making a left turn in Punggol. Grab has also been directed to pause some AV testing following the incident.

Netizens raise safety concerns

In response to SGRV ADMIN’s post, netizens questioned who would be held responsible if an AV violated traffic rules.

“This one summon and demerit points goes to who?” one netizen asked.

However, others joked that the incident was “exactly how Singaporeans drive”.

“Some human drivers also never care the yellow box rule,” another mused.

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