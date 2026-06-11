Causeway Link bus driver caught using phone while driving towards Tuas Checkpoint

The driver of a Causeway Link (CW) bus heading towards Tuas was caught using his phone while the vehicle was in motion.

A driver of a Causeway Link (CW) bus heading towards Tuas Checkpoint was caught using his mobile phone for extended periods while the vehicle was in motion.

Two videos of the bus driver preoccupied with his phone were shared to the Complaint Singapore page in a now-deleted Facebook post on June 10.

In one of the videos, the man is seen typing on his phone with both arms resting on the steering wheel while the bus travels along a straight road. The bus driver does not look up even as other vehicles whizz by.

In the second video, the bus driver can be seen momentarily using one hand to adjust the steering wheel before putting his phone away on the dashboard.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

According to the caption, the bus was heading from the Second Link towards Tuas Checkpoint.

Based on a picture shared on the original Facebook post, the video was likely taken on a Service CW7 bus, the only bus service that runs between Johor Bahru and Tuas.

PHOTO: NOAH LEE/FACEBOOK

Investigation launched

In response to Stomp’s queries, a CW spokesperson said an internal investigation into the incident has commenced.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance approach to any actions that compromise safety. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with our company policies and regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said.

The bus operator added that they plan to reinforce safety standards across all operations, including issuing reminders to drivers to follow safety rules and conducting additional briefings.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.