A man was caught on camera fleeing on foot and dashing across roads as police officers gave chase.

Caught on camera: Motorcyclist ditches bike, sprints across road during Choa Chu Kang police chase

A motorcyclist was caught on camera fleeing on foot and wildly dashing across roads as police officers gave chase.

Dashcam footage uploaded to the Facebook group SGRV ADMIN on June 28 showed him vaulting over a roadside railing before sprinting across a zebra crossing, with a police officer close behind.

The footage also showed several police cars and motorcycles with their sirens activated pursuing him.

The post, which claimed that the man and his pillion passenger had crashed before attempting to flee on foot, has since garnered more than 1,900 reactions and over 330 comments.

Amused netizens also weighed in on the incident.

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“Where can you run in Singapore,” one commenter asked, while another joked: “Finally clearing S.O.C. in army has some use in real life.”

Motorcyclist fled after self-skidding along Choa Chu Kang road

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said the incident occurred at about 8.25pm on June 28.

While patrolling along Old Choa Chu Kang Road, a Traffic Police officer signalled for a motorcycle to stop for a check. However, the rider failed to comply and sped off.

Officers gave chase, but during the pursuit, the motorcycle self-skidded along Choa Chu Kang road towards Bukit Batok Road.

The 23-year-old male motorcyclist then fled on foot but was subsequently detained by the officer. He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Motorcyclist arrested for dangerous driving

The motorcyclist was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence and fraudulent possession of property, the police said.

He is also assisting with investigations for failure to stop when ordered to do so by a police officer and for driving without insurance coverage.

A 22-year-old female pillion passenger was also arrested for fraudulent possession of property.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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