Construction works are expected to last until late 2027.

Car lane closures at Tuas Checkpoint from Sept 1 as automated immigration clearance works begin

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Aug 26, 2026

Car drivers heading to Malaysia via Tuas Checkpoint may face some temporary lane closures from Sept 1 when works for a new automated border clearance system begin.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Aug 26 that construction works are expected to last until late 2027.

During this period, parts of the departure car zones will be temporarily closed in phases.

The planned construction works involve the removal of existing car counters manned by ICA officers, which will be replaced with Automated Passenger Clearance System (APCS) lanes.

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APCS will allow drivers and passengers travelling in cars to complete immigration clearance without leaving their vehicles by using a QR code together with biometric verification.

ICA said it has put up road signages, road safety markers and hoardings to guide travellers safely around the affected lanes and zones.

Travellers are advised to check traffic conditions at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey and to observe lane discipline and traffic rules.

They are also encouraged to use QR codes for faster clearance at the land checkpoints, said ICA.

“ICA seeks the public’s patience and understanding while the construction works are carried out,” it added.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam had announced on May 8 that ICA’s automated clearance concept will be extended to all vehicles at land checkpoints. It was first introduced at Changi Airport in 2024.

Nearly 127 million travellers in 2025 cleared immigration in Singapore without being required to produce their passports.

Singapore is the first country in the world to have automated lanes at passenger checkpoints that allow for clearance by groups, said Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister.

ICA had said that APCS lanes for cars will be progressively implemented at Tuas Checkpoint from early 2027, before subsequent roll-out to Woodlands Checkpoint.

The lanes may also be configured to clear up to two motorcycles at any one time, depending on traffic conditions and operational needs.

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