Car crashes into parked vehicle at KL carpark, men strike it with helmets before fight breaks out

A car crashed into a parked vehicle in Kuala Lumpur, sparking a dramatic clash involving several men.

Some were seen striking the car with motorcycle helmets before a fight broke out.

Footage of the incident, which lasts about 38 seconds, has since gone viral on social media.

Kuala Lumpur police are investigating the incident, reported Sinar Harian on Aug 30.

Men seen hitting car with helmets

The video shows a black car speeding through the parking area before crashing into a red vehicle, mounting it and coming to a stop.



Several men then dash towards the black car and strike its windows and doors with motorcycle helmets before a fight breaks out.



One man is seen kicking another as smoke begins to emerge from the car before the video ends.

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RedPing.my similarly reported that the crash appeared to trigger an angry confrontation, followed by a fight.

Free Malaysia Today, citing Harian Metro, reported that the altercation involved a group of men in the Wangsa Maju area.

It is unclear from the reports what happened before the car entered the parking area or what triggered the confrontation.

Police investigating cause

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said that as of Aug 30, police had not received a report regarding the incident.

“Further investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement, according to Sinar Harian.

Police have yet to determine the cause of the incident.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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