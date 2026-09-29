The car is seen driving through a porridge stall in JB.

Car that crashed through JB porridge stall seemingly bore S’pore-registered plate, but authorities have no record of it

A car that crashed through a porridge stall in Johor Bahru appeared to bear a Singapore-registered licence plate, but the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) OneMotoring platform returned “No record found” when the plate number was checked for its road tax expiry date.

According to Malaysian news outlet The Star, the incident happened in the neighbourhood of Taman Sentosa in the early hours of Sept 27.

A 41-year-old technician, who was eating at the porridge stall at the time, later lodged a police report on Sept 28.

The local said the suspect, believed to be a foreign national, alighted from the car carrying an iron pipe and swung it in his direction. He said he managed to dodge the blow.

The suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, subsequently got back into the car and barrelled through the stall’s chairs and tables before fleeing.

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Footage of the incident, which was shared on the Kelab Info Malaysia Facebook page, shows the vehicle driving into the stall as clatter and shouting are heard in the background.

A makeshift tentage is toppled over, while chairs along the road are overturned.

“No record found” of license plate on Onemotoring platform

The police are investigating the case for the following offences:

Reckless driving: Maximum jail term of six months, a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$625), or both

Attempted causing of hurt by dangerous weapons or means: Maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine, or both

JB south district police chief Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei said efforts to track down the suspect are underway.

He also urged members of the public with information to contact the JB south district police headquarters hotline on 07-2182323.

According to checks by Stomp, the Land Transport Authority’s OneMotoring platform states that there is “No record found” for a road tax expiry date enquiry regarding the vehicle plate number shown in the video.

Stomp has reached out to LTA for more information.

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