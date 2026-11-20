Several men, likely workers from the affected workshop, were seen moving equipment away from the fire.

Car battery bursts into flames at Sin Ming automotive workshop during removal from Porsche EV

A fire broke out at an automotive workshop in Sin Ming when the battery of a Porsche electric vehicle (EV) was being removed, with explosions resembling fireworks heard in videos of the incident that have since gone viral.

Footage of the incident shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows flames repeatedly shooting out from beneath a vehicle raised on a hydraulic lift at one of the workshops.

Sounds resembling gunfire or firecrackers can be heard in the background.

Three men, believed to be employees of the affected workshop, are seen moving equipment away from the fire, while the person recording the video explains in Mandarin that a battery had exploded.

Another clip shared on the SGFOLLOWSALL Telegram page, believed to show the aftermath of the fire, shows grey smoke billowing out of the workshop as a fire alarm rings.

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PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/TELEGRAM

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 160 Sin Ming Drive — the address of Sin Ming Autocity — at about 1.35pm on Nov 19.

The fire involved an EV battery unit at a workshop and was extinguished using two water jets.

Two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Battery apparently burst into flames during removal from Porsche EV

When a reporter from Lianhe Zaobao visited the scene at about 4pm, the fire, which had broken out in a workshop on the fifth floor, had already been extinguished.

Two fire engines were still at the scene, along with several firefighters and police officers. 、

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, an employee of a neighbouring workshop, Mr Yang, said he heard an explosion before seeing thick smoke coming out of the affected workshop.

The 44-year-old believed that the battery caught fire for unknown reasons while being removed from a Porsche EV.

Yang recalled hearing three explosions and said that workers from the affected workshop came over to his to borrow a fire extinguisher.

Lianhe Zaobao observed seeing at least three extinguishers on the floor during the visit.

Another employee, who did not want to be named, said employees of the affected workshop managed to extinguish the fire initially, but the battery quickly reignited, and explosions were heard.

“This is the first time I have encountered such a serious fire in my nine years working here,” said the 62-year-old mechanic.

Netizens question safety of EVs

The video posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page racked up more than 310,000 views, 1,500 reactions, and 450 comments.

Many netizens questioned the safety of EVs, while others wondered why the video does not show any of the workers attempting to put out the fire.

“That’s the ultimate nightmare of repairing an EV in a workshop. One can imagine more of such occurrences in the future,”said a Facebook user.

“EV — that’s why I prefer to stay away from this kind of product until they find a way to protect humans from its malfunctions,” another said.

Several pointed out that special skills are required to handle EVs.

“Maybe the mechanic has not had enough knowledge to dismantle the battery pack,” suggested a netizen.

“Are they even certified to fix the battery?” another asked.

Some netizens said EVs should be sent to the agent instead of workshops for repairs.

“As an EV owner, I feel more comfortable if any servicing or battery cell replacement has to be done by the authorised workshop rather than an independent workshop. EV technology is advancing at such a fast (pace) that I think it is challenging for independent workshops to keep up,” said the netizen.

“This happens when the technicians are not trained in EV. Send back to the agent better,” another said.

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