CapitaLand Investment retrenches 90 Singapore staff in 2026 as part of restructuring

The 90 employees represent about 4 per cent of the Singapore workforce.

Sharon Salim

The Straits Times

Sept 3, 2026

Real estate manager CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has cut 90 jobs – about 4 per cent of the Singapore workforce – in 2026, the firm told The Straits Times, without disclosing the functions that have been affected.

The firm “periodically reviews its organisational structure” to ensure it remains aligned with its strategic priorities and long-term business needs, said CLI and the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union in a joint statement on Sept 3.

CLI has about 2,200 employees in Singapore, and most of them are based at its office in Capital Tower. CLI is a unionised company.

The union said it was informed in advance of the restructuring exercise and has been engaging the firm throughout the process. This includes representing workers’ interests, ensuring affected employees are treated fairly and that the severance package is in accordance with the Collective Agreement.

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“Supporting employees is a key priority. Where appropriate, the company will also consider redeployment opportunities within the group,” said CLI and the union.

In 2025, local employees accounted for approximately 77 per cent in Singapore, according to figures released in the firm’s 17th global sustainability report in May 2026. Of these locals, more than 48 per cent in Singapore held managerial and senior management positions.

Based on a global workforce of over 9,500 employees, the report stated that CLI has maintained a turnover rate of 24 per cent “with no major layoffs”.

The firm, which is headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, has a strong presence in Asia and operates in over 40 countries including China and India.

Job openings on its website as at Sept 3 showed over 60 Singapore-based roles and internships in areas such as operations, property management and marketing.

Its chief executive Lee Chee Koon had said at the real estate manager’s results briefing on Aug 13 that the firm is considering divesting a stake in its hospitality business, The Ascott Limited, to accelerate its growth. It recorded a 13.9 per cent increase in net profit to $327 million for the first half of the financial year ended June 30, up from $287 million a year ago.

ST has also contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.

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