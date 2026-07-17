Canned food allegedly hurled from height at Bedok HDB dents retiree’s 7-month-old car, results in $3,000 repair bill

The retiree said he discovered two dents in the bonnet of his car.

A 69-year-old retiree lodged a police report after discovering that unopened cans of food had allegedly been thrown from above, denting the bonnet of his seven-month-old car.

The incident occurred at about 1.20am on July 15 at the open-air car park in front of Block 127 Bedok North Street 2.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Tang (transliterated) said he had bought a new Toyota Corolla in early 2026 and had been driving it for less than seven months.

At about 7am on July 15, he went to his car and noticed two large dents on the left side of the bonnet.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it. I only realised it was my car after checking the licence plate,” he said.

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After reviewing dashcam footage, Tang discovered that two cans had fallen from above and struck the bonnet in the early hours of the morning.

He later found the cans on the ground beside his car — one contained mushrooms, while the other was filled with baked beans.

“They were both unopened and hadn’t expired, but I have no idea who threw them,” he said.

Makes police report, racks up $3,000 repair bill

Tang placed the cans in a plastic bag before taking them to the police station to file a report.

“The officers recorded my statement, and I believe they also went to the car park to investigate,” he said.

Although he initially intended to pay for the repairs himself, he eventually made a claim through his car insurance. The repair bill came to about $3,000.

“I still have to pay a $600 assessment fee, and the car has to stay at the workshop for three days,” he said.

After the incident, Tang said he would not park at the open-air car park beneath his HDB block, but would use a multi-storey car park about a 10-minute walk away.

Another can found 3m away a day after incident

When Shin Min visited the scene on July 16, another can of mushrooms was found in a patch of grass about 3m from where the incident occurred. The can had split open, and food was spilled onto the ground.

Several residents said they had not noticed similar incidents in the area.

One resident, who declined to be named, said she saw two men dressed in black visiting the area at about 11am on July 15 to make inquiries after receiving a report of a high-rise littering incident.

Tang also described himself as “unlucky”, revealing that his new car had also been involved in two other mishaps over the past two months.

In one incident, a motorcycle rear-ended his car. Although the repairs were covered by insurance, he said the process was troublesome and the motorcyclist apparently had to pay about $10,000.

On another occasion, Tang drove over a wooden plank with protruding nails —which was left on the ground by workers disassembling furniture — causing both tyres on the left side of his car to burst.

Stomp has reached out to the police for more information.

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