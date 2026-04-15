Students engaging in misconduct such as bullying could face standardised disciplinary measures including detention, suspension, and caning, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced... ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Caning, suspension among standard disciplinary measures in all schools by 2027 to combat bullying: MOE

Gabrielle Chan

The Straits Times

April 15, 2026

By 2027, all schools in Singapore must implement standardised disciplinary measures in managing student misconduct, including bullying.

This includes up to three days of detention or suspension – or both – for students who commit serious offences for the first time, along with having their conduct grade adjusted. First-time offenders - boys in upper primary levels and above - could also get one stroke of the cane, and up to three for subsequent offenders.

Punishments vary between serious and very serious offences, with bullying cases assessed based on factors such as impact, intent and recalcitrance.

Serious offences include bullying, cheating, gambling, vaping, and other offences that are a breach of law, while very serious offences include arson, drug abuse, fighting, vaping (with etomidate), and other illegal or criminal offences which result in grievous hurt.

While schools now have some leeway to decide how incidents are handled and can adapt from guidelines by the Ministry of Education (MOE), this new mandate aims to ensure consistency across schools, said Education Minister Desmond Lee on April 15.

He announced the move as part of nine recommendations to address bullying and hurtful behaviour, following his ministry’s year-long review on bullying to strengthen school processes and support educators, among other areas.

MOE’s approach to handling bullying cases has come under scrutiny in recent years, following several bullying incidents which surfaced on social media. In one case, three Primary 3 pupils sent death threats to a classmate’s mother; all three were suspended, and one was caned.

The ministry’s most recent data released on April 15 showed a slight uptick in bullying. Between 2021 and 2025, the incidence rate rose from two to three cases per 1,000 pupils in primary schools, and from six to eight cases per 1,000 students in secondary schools.

Other steps MOE and schools are taking include improving the accessibility of reporting channels and providing parents more timely and consistent updates during investigations.

Hurtful behaviours include one-off insensitive comments and physical fights while bullying involves persistent and intentional hurtful acts, said MOE, which engaged more than 2,000 people during the review which started in 2025.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a school visit to Teck Ghee Primary School, Mr Lee said: “Having some standardisation gives everyone the assurance that our schools have a common guideline that seeks to ensure greater consistency of practice and more meting out of disciplinary measures.”

Schools will still maintain some autonomy because they know their students best, and have the discretion to take into account specific circumstances, he added.

MOE said schools may add their own consequences and must consider mitigating factors before caning, taking into account a student’s age, maturity, special educational needs, or mental well-being.

By 2027, a new online reporting channel will be launched to allow students to report bullying and hurtful behaviour directly, with more details to follow, said Mr Lee. Incident reporting forms will also be provided for students.

For cyber-bullying incidents, MOE said these cases can be reported to the relevant social media platforms, and to the Online Safety Commission which will be established end-June 2026.

Schools will also provide parents with more timely and consistent updates throughout the investigation process, MOE said.

Schools are expected to “touch base” with parents after an incident is reported and explain the investigation timeline. This is to ensure parents are kept in the loop while the school gathers clarity from various parties involved.

To support this shift toward faster communication, the MOE said it will provide additional manpower resources to schools to help manage administrative and investigative workloads where needed.

The first phase of the ministry’s bullying review involved a literature review and internal consultations with educators. Part of its focus was on supporting educators, values education and improving partnerships with parents.

The second phase, launched in August 2025, engaged over 2,000 individuals, including parents, students, and researchers.

These engagements found that students often appreciate the chance to resolve minor peer conflicts independently. And while students and parents are aware of schools’ anti-bullying stance, they remain concerned about schools’ abilities to handle complex cases promptly and fairly, MOE said.

Participants also noted that addressing bullying and promoting kindness involves schools, homes, and the wider community, the ministry added.

Other recommendations include providing funding to hire additional manpower for schools that need it, introducing more engaging, real-life scenarios in Character and Citizenship Education lessons, equipping educators to better manage student behaviour and engage with parents, and strengthening partnerships with the wider community to encourage kindness.

Overall, these recommendations are meant to lead an educative and restorative process, said Mr Lee.

“We want to incorporate (this process) firmly into the whole cycle of dealing with hurtful behaviour and bullying, so that whole of society, school-home partnership, is…able not just to manage hurtful behaviour and bullying, but to be able to minimise the worst incidents, and also to turn daily interactions into teaching moments,” he said.

The ministry will monitor the implementation of these measures, working with schools to gather data and track progress across the system, Mr Lee added.

At Rosyth School, pupils have various reporting channels, from speaking to trusted adults, to using its own online reporting form or dropping a letter at the school’s general office, said its principal Suraj Nair.

The school is exploring hard copy forms for its lower-primary pupils, with templates that make it easier for them to share.

Mr Suraj said the reports of bullying or hurtful behaviour could grow with more reporting avenues, and the school will keep to its “firm but fair” approach to ensure perpetrators are still integrated in the school, while victims are protected.

Less serious offences are handled with restorative conversations, while major breaches face stern consequences such as suspension, caning, or involve authorities like the police.

“The last thing you want is for the child to be isolated,” he said. “We must assure them that while they must face consequences, they are still our students and we will take care of them.”

The victim’s safety is the school’s priority when incidents arise, and may involve a safety plan that includes adjusting seating arrangements, pairing the victim with a “buddy” during school or someone to walk home with them. This safety plan is communicated to parents.

He emphasised the importance of parents trusting and working closely with the school to allow necessary time for them to establish facts.“We take firm action to send a strong message, but behavioural change is not a quick fix, it takes time and effort.”

Mr Ng Hock Soon, principal of Zhenghua Secondary School, said its measures are aligned with MOE’s guidelines, and will be refined where necessary.

When a bullying incident occurs, Mr Ng said parents will be informed and kept updated once investigations begin. The school checks in with students and others involved, he said, with the aim of resolving cases as soon as possible.

Time is also set aside for teachers and students to have one-on-one or small group conversations on navigating challenging situations, Mr Ng said.

“This has helped to provide a safe environment for students to curb their peers’ hurtful behaviour, if any, and to inform the teachers should the need arise,” he said.

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