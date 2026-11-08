‘Can you make me happy?’: Hotel supervisor, 42, exposes himself to 15-year-old employee during video call

A married hotel assistant manager who repeatedly asked a 15-year-old part-time employee to show him her body during a late-night video call was sentenced to 21 days’ jail after exposing himself to her.

The 42-year-old man, Salim Shamim Ahmad, pleaded guilty to one charge of exposing himself.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Salim was the girl’s supervisor at a hotel in Singapore when the incident occurred in December 2024.

Supervisor offered girl extra money to work overtime

On Dec 2, 2024, the girl was scheduled to work from 5pm to 1am the following day.

Salim asked her to stay back for another two hours, promising to pay her an additional $50, which she accepted.

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After her shift, Salim asked her to accompany him to an ATM, saying he needed to withdraw money to pay her overtime wages.

Although he had initially promised her $50, he gave her $80 instead. He also arranged a ride home for her and handed her another $60 to cover the fare.

After watching her board the vehicle, Salim returned to the hotel.

‘Can you do something to make me happy?’

At about 4am, after the girl reached home, Salim sent her a message asking whether she had arrived safely.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

When she replied, he requested a five-minute video call.

The girl told him she was tired and wanted to sleep, but Salim insisted on speaking to her, and she eventually answered.

He initially claimed that he was bored and merely wanted someone to talk to.

Despite the girl repeatedly saying she wanted to sleep, Salim continued the conversation and asked whether she could do something to make him happy.

When she did not understand what he meant, he repeated the question two or three times.

He then asked whether she was wearing a bra.

The girl told him that he should not be asking such strange questions.

Salim subsequently asked her to lower the neckline of her shirt so he could see her shoulders, but she refused.

He then asked her to lift her shirt, which she also refused to do.

Salim proceeded to turn the camera towards his private parts and masturbated during the video call.

Married supervisor claimed he ‘just wanted to look’

The girl confronted Salim over his behaviour, questioning why he would do such a thing when he was already married.

According to Shin Min, Salim claimed that he “just wanted to look”.

When the girl said she was going to end the call, he asked her to continue talking to him for another five minutes.

She hung up instead.

The girl subsequently told an 18-year-old male part-time colleague about what had happened. The colleague helped her make a police report.

Salim was arrested on Jan 15, 2025, and released on bail the same day.

Defence sought two-week jail term

During mitigation, Salim’s lawyer told the court that his client wanted to apologise to the girl and had realised his mistake.

The lawyer also highlighted that Salim had no previous convictions and urged the court to consider a two-week jail term.

Salim was ultimately sentenced to 21 days’ jail.

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