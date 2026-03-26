The cyclist had stopped in front of the bus, prompting an argument between him and the bus driver. PHOTO: COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Bus driver jailed 7 days for grabbing cyclist’s neck, shoving him to the ground after lane dispute escalates

A bus driver was sentenced to a week in jail on March 24 after grabbing a cyclist by the neck and throwing him onto the road during a confrontation that escalated from a lane dispute.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused, Khong Heng Chuen, 55, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. A second charge of disorderly behaviour was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The incident occurred at about 6.41pm on Nov 25, 2024. At the time, Khong was driving bus service 85 along the leftmost lane and had stopped at a red light near the junction of Punggol East Road and Punggol Field Walk.

The cyclist, 49-year-old Chia Meng Chiang, was riding down the same road between cars in the rightmost and middle lanes.

When the traffic light turned green, Chia proceeded forward and moved into the leftmost lane in front of the bus.

After catching up with him, Khong sounded his horn continuously for about 10 seconds. Chia slowed down, forcing Khong to brake suddenly. Chia then gestured at Khong and stopped his bicycle in front of the bus.

Bus driver slams cyclist to the kerb

Chia approached the driver’s window, which Khong had lowered, and the two men began arguing.

Khong later opened the bus door and began filming the incident with his phone, pointing the camera at passengers and at Chia.

Chia then boarded the bus, snatched the phone and attempted to tap on its screen. Khong shouted at him not to take his phone before grabbing him by the neck and pushing him back.

The two later got into a scuffle on the road, with Khong repeatedly telling Chia not to take his phone and attempting to retrieve it. During the tussle, the phone fell to the ground.

Khong shoved Chia towards the roadside, causing his chest to hit the kerb. When Chia got up and attempted to kick Khong, the latter dodged, and Chia fell again.

Khong then pinned him to the ground and asked bystanders to call the police. Chia later ran to a nearby grass verge after freeing himself, and members of the public intervened to separate the two men.

Chia sustained an acute lateral rib fracture as a result of the altercation.

The prosecution noted that Khong had no prior criminal record and the incident turned physical only after Chia took his phone. It argued that a short detention order would be a sufficient deterrent.

Chia has been charged with affray. His case is pending, and he is currently out on bail.

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