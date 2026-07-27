Myat suffered two fractures in her right foot in a car accident.

Burmese woman forced to return home after her leg was run over, says she could not afford surgery in S’pore

A Burmese woman whose leg was run over by a car in Sembawang has returned home after saying she could not afford surgery in Singapore.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, before boarding a flight to Myanmar on July 25, Myat (transliterated) said she had come to Singapore five months ago to work as an engineer.

She resigned from her job on July 20 and had planned to look for a new one.

However, just three days later, she was involved in an accident that left her with two fractures.

Recalling the accident, Myat said she was walking past Block 508A Wellington Circle in Sembawang on the night of July 23 when she noticed a car stopped on the road.

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“I thought the parked car wouldn’t move, so I crossed the road,” she said. “I didn’t expect that while I was crossing, the car would suddenly turn and run over my right foot”.

Her foot was trapped under the wheel for about 20 minutes, leaving her in severe pain as she cried out in agony.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers later arrived at the scene and freed her before taking her to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Doctors later found she had suffered two fractures in her right foot.

“The doctor said I needed surgery, but I had to pay a $40,000 deposit first. Since I didn’t have the money, I couldn’t afford the surgery,” she said.

After spending two nights in hospital, Myat was discharged on July 25 and flew back to Myanmar at 9pm later that night.

When Shin Min met her at Changi Airport before her flight, she was accompanied by several friends. Her right leg was heavily bandaged and she had abrasions on her left arm.

A close friend Su (transliterated), also 35 and an engineer, said Myat had been sending most of her salary home to support her elderly parents and relatives.

“That’s why she doesn’t have much savings left now,” Su said.

“Her relatives will pick her up in Myanmar. She will need to undergo surgery and rest there. Thus, she won’t be able to look for work for some time and may face financial difficulties”.

Former employer pays hospital bill

Myat said she was no longer covered by insurance because she had resigned before the accident.

Her three-day, two-night hospital stay cost about $3,000.

“I could only turn to my former employer for help,” she said. “He kindly lent me money to pay for my medical bills and even bought me a flight ticket back to Myanmar”.

Myat hopes to repay him once she receives compensation.

“However, the driver involved has not contacted me or offered any compensation. Because of this, I had no choice but to leave Singapore first.”

Police investigations ongoing

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the road traffic accident at Wellington Circle.

When officers arrived, they found a person’s leg trapped between the fender and the tyre of a car. The person was freed using hydraulic rescue equipment before being taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at about 8pm on July 23.

A 35-year-old female pedestrian was taken conscious to the hospital, while a 39-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

‘I’m grateful to everyone who helped me’

Shin Min had earlier reported that the driver was allegedly unaware he had struck a pedestrian and continued turning the steering wheel until bystanders shouted for him to stop.

Recalling the incident, Myat said she was unable to move as her foot was trapped beneath the wheel.

“I was in severe pain at the time,” she said. “Fortunately, many residents rushed over to help. I am very grateful to everyone who helped me”.

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