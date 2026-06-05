Burmese domestic helper steals $17,000 from employer’s daughters, 11 and 12, to gamble, gets 10 months’ jail

A 27-year-old Burmese domestic helper was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for stealing $17,000 from her employer.

Having grown addicted to an online slot machine game, a Burmese domestic helper stole $17,000 from her employer's two young daughters and was sentenced to 10 months’ jail.

On June 3, Mai Aye Su Naing, 27, pleaded guilty to one combined charge of theft and was sentenced to 10 months’ jail.

At the time of the offence, Mai Aye Su Naing was working in a landed home at Queen Astrid Park in Holland Road, and the victims were her employer’s two children, aged 11 and 12.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused began working with the family in March last year. In February this year, she downloaded an online slot machine game she came across on Facebook. Upon realising the game used Myanmar kyat, Mai Aye Su Naing began harbouring the idea of stealing cash from her employer’s two children.

The domestic helper then found a box containing cash and a key in a drawer, which she used to open the box and steal $1,000. She then met up with a Burmese man who helped her exchange the stolen amount into Myanmar kyat and deposit it into her gaming account.

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Mai Aye Su Naing began betting on the game, but quickly lost all her in-game currency.

In an attempt to recoup her losses, the Burmese woman stole on two occasions over the next two days. She stole another $4,600 several days later.

Thereafter, she discovered six red packets containing $6,000. To avoid suspicion, the 27-year-old left $100 in each envelope, stealing $5,400.

Court documents revealed that Mai Aye Su Naing had stolen a total of $17,000.

Mai Aye Su Naing would meet up with the same Burmese man every time she stole to exchange the cash for in-game currency. According to Shin Min, she confessed that her account on the gaming platform was frozen and was therefore unable to withdraw any funds. The domestic helper also claimed to have won money on three occasions, but was never able to withdraw her winnings.

Confessed to stealing when confronted

At around 9.30pm on Feb 27 this year, one of the victims realised that cash was missing. When questioned by the victim’s mother, Mai Aye Su Naing confessed to stealing and was subsequently arrested by police.

Prosecutors argued that the helper abused the trust of her employer’s children and stole from them six times in one month. She had yet to make any compensation.

During sentencing, Mai Aye Su Naing pleaded for leniency, saying she recognised the seriousness of her offence and wished to apologise to her employer. She also said she was unable to offer compensation due to her family’s poor financial situation, and hoped to return to Myanmar as soon as possible.

Incident led to firing of Burmese helpers in area

When Shin Min reporters visited the victim’s residence, a woman responsible for preparing the family’s meals revealed that Mai Aye Su Naing had worked with the family for over a year. She was initially hired to care for the family dog, but her duties were later reduced and shifted to cleaning the upper floor after the dog was given away.

Another nanny said the incident was uncovered when the employer’s 11-year-old daughter discovered her red packet money from Chinese New Year had disappeared. A tin box containing the older daughter’s red packet money was later found to contain only loose change.

Mai Aye Su Naing had also borrowed about $500 to $600 from one of the girls’ tutor.

“We didn’t know at first. It was only when the tutor said they would inform the girls’ parents if the money wasn’t returned did we learn that she borrowed money,” the nanny said, adding that the Burmese rarely went out. She also reportedly did not interact with others much, often staying in her room and using her phone.

Their employer reportedly treated her well, and the nanny expressed surprise at the helper’s behaviour.

“When she first came, she cried over small things. But on the night she was caught, she didn’t even cry and initially denied it.”

According to the nanny, Mai Aye Su Naing’s offence also resulted in the firing of Burmese helpers working in neighbouring homes.

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