Brothers Hazriq and Hazril (transliterated) put out a fire in their neighbours’ home using a hosereel.

Brothers rush to save Yishun flat after mattress catches fire, battle flames with hose reel

Two brothers sprang into action after hearing a commotion and helped put out a mattress fire in a Yishun flat before firefighters arrived.

The fire broke out at a unit on the fourth floor of Block 461A Yishun Avenue 6 at around 7pm on July 24.

Resident Hazzreel, 20, told Shin Min Daily News that he and his 25-year-old brother, Hazzreeq, were resting at home when they suddenly heard someone shouting that there was a fire.

They then realised that a corner unit several doors away was on fire.

“We picked up the fire hose in the corridor and tried to put out the fire. There were also many people who came to help. We covered our noses and mouths with our clothes, then extended the hose through the metal grilles along the corridor and sprayed water towards the fire,” Hazzreel said.

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He said they could feel waves of heat while battling the fire.

However, with the help of other residents, the flames were put out before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

The fire is believed to have started after a candle used for religious purposes fell onto and ignited a mattress, although the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos from the scene showed that a bed near a window had been badly burned, while parts of the wall were blackened by soot.

The windows of the affected unit were blackened by soot. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

The kitchen appeared to have suffered little damage.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at around 7.25pm. The fire involved a mattress in a bedroom of a fourth-floor unit.

Members of the public had extinguished the fire using a fire hose before SCDF arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF has reached out to the persons to commend them for their quick-thinking and prompt efforts, and will be presenting them with the SCDF Community Lifesaver Award.

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