The man had allegedly taken various items including keychains, perfumes and a bracelet without paying.

British national allegedly stole from Changi Airport shops, over $1,200 worth of items recovered from him

A 56-year-old male British national was charged on July 18 for his suspected involvement in multiple shop thefts committed in the transit area of Changi Airport.

The police said they were alerted on July 16 at about 9.22pm to a case of shop theft at The Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes store in Terminal 3’s transit area.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the retail staff had discovered a missing item from the Chanel display shelf,” police added.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, a man was seen taking the item and leaving the shop without paying.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footages, officers from the Airport Police Division established the man’s identity and detained him in the transit area before his departure flight.

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Further investigation revealed that the man had allegedly committed theft at five other retail shops in Terminals 2 and 3 of the airport, where he took various items including keychains, perfumes, and a bracelet without paying.

Stolen items, with a total value of more than $1,200, were recovered from the man’s possession. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The stolen items, with a total value of more than $1,200, were recovered from the man’s possession.

If found guilty of theft in dwelling, the man faces up to seven years in jail and/or a fine.

The police said take a serious view of shop theft cases and offenders will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

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