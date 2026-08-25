A 26-year-old British man and a 50-year-old Polish woman will be charged for their suspected involvement in separate shop theft cases at Changi Airport.

British man arrested for taking $350 jacket from Jewel Changi Airport mannequin, Polish woman nabbed for stealing perfumes

A 26-year-old British man and a 50-year-old Polish woman will be charged on Aug 25 for their suspected involvement in separate shop theft cases at Changi Airport.

The police were alerted to the case involving the man at Jewel Changi Airport on Aug 14 at about 6.35pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a retail assistant had noticed a blue denim jacket missing from a display mannequin.

CCTV footage showed that the man had removed the jacket, valued at about $350, from the mannequin at about 3.55pm and left the store without paying.

The man had removed the jacket, valued at about $350, from the mannequin. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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While officers from the Airport Police Division (APD) established the man’s identity, he had already left Singapore.

He was nabbed on Aug 15 when he returned to Changi Airport while in transit.

Perfumes worth $810 recovered from woman

Separately, the police were alerted to the case involving the woman in Terminal 1’s transit area on June 11 at around 11.40pm.

CCTV footage showed the woman taking a bottle of perfume worth about $410 at about 8.25pm and leaving the store without making payment.

She was quickly identified and arrested in the transit area before her departure from Singapore.

“Through further investigations, it was established that the woman had also allegedly stolen another bottle of perfume, valued at about $400, from a separate retail outlet at about 10.55pm,” said the police.

Both items were recovered from her.

Two bottles of perfume were recovered from the woman. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The man will be charged with one count of theft in dwelling, while the woman will be charged with two counts of theft in dwelling.

The offence carries a penalty of up to seven years in jail, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious stance on shop theft and will deal firmly with offenders in accordance with the law.

“Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection simply by leaving Singapore after committing an offence,” they warned. “The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders to prevent, detect and deter shop theft at Changi Airport.”

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