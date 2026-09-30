Boy punches plastic bag containing unidentified objects, throws it off Cove LRT station platform

The boy punched the plastic bag twice before hurling it off the platform

SBS Transit, which manages Cove LRT station, is conducting investigations after a boy was seen hurling a plastic bag containing unidentified objects off the station’s platform.

A short clip of the incident was shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page on Sept 28.

The video shows a boy, likely a teenager, standing on the platform of Cove LRT station and bending over a plastic bag on the ground.

For reasons unknown, the boy strikes the plastic bag twice before lifting it up and hurling it off the platform, in the direction of the tracks. The video does not show where the bag lands.

The video ends with an image showing the back view of four boys, three of whom are pulling styrofoam ice boxes.

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Netizens disapproved of boy’s behaviour

The video has since garnered more than 245,000 views, 2,000 reactions, and 150 comments.

Netizens were unimpressed with the behaviour of the boy.

“Very fast the police will come look for you,” said one. “What’s wrong with kids nowadays?” another asked.

Several blamed the boy’s behaviour on his parents.

“I just wish their parents would watch this video,” said an Instagram user. Another said, with plenty of sarcasm: “Another well-brought-up child. Congrats to the parents, you have done well.”

Some netizens wondered why the youngsters decided to share the video on social media.

“Just love how they snook themselves by filming every single thing and posting it,” said one netizen. “Why do these people like to provide evidence of themselves committing crimes?” another asked. A third said: “Doing stupid things is not the stupidest part. Filming it and posting it on the Internet is.”

Several netizens were worried that the bag might have contained an animal, such as a cat: “It looks like something moving in the plastic,” said an Instagram user. “I better hope it’s not an animal inside that bag,” another said. While yet another added: “For the love of God, please tell me that’s not a cat in the bag.”

SBS Transit lodges police report

It appears that hurling the bag may not have been the boys’ only alleged offence of the night.

When contacted by Stomp, Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, which manages Cove LRT station, said they were aware of the incident, which happened at around 11pm on Sept 27.

“We do not take this lightly as it is a matter of public safety and have since lodged a police report for this act of mischief,” said Wu.

“From our CCTV footage, we observed that the individual was part of a group of five. Four of them did not tap in at the fare gates when they entered the station. This constitutes fare evasion, which is an offence, and we are looking into the matter.”

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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