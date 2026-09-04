Boy and girl believed to be students filmed getting intimate at Johor mall food court

Two teenagers believed to be students have drawn attention online after they were filmed behaving intimately at a shopping mall food court in Johor.

According to Sin Chew Daily, two videos circulating on social media show a teenage boy and girl sitting side by side at the food court of AEON Mall Kulai.

The pair were filmed from behind, and their identities were not disclosed. It’s unclear when the video was recorded.

Boy seen leaning towards girl’s chest

In one of the clips, the boy suddenly leans his head towards the girl’s chest and appears to rub against her.

However, as the pair were filmed only from behind, it was not possible to determine exactly what they were doing.

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From their attire, the person who posted the videos on Threads speculated that they were students who had skipped school.

There is, however, no confirmation that they were indeed students or that they had skipped classes.

Poster tells parents to keep track of children

The Threads user felt that the pair’s behaviour was inappropriate in a public place and urged parents to pay closer attention to where their children were going.

She advised parents to check that their children were actually heading to their intended destination when they said they were going out for activities such as tuition.

The videos subsequently prompted discussion online, with some netizens similarly calling on parents to be more aware of their children’s whereabouts.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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