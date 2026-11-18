A seven-year-old boy was flung off a four-storey slide at Coastal PlayGrove in East Coast Park, just months after a man fractured his ankle after going down the same slide.

The young boy was reportedly flung about a metre after going down the slide, prompting his father to raise concerns about playground safety.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks) website, Coastal PlayGrove features Singapore’s tallest outdoor slide, standing at four storeys tall.

Coastal PlayGrove features Singapore’s tallest outdoor slide, standing at four storeys tall. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

7-year-old boy flung off 4-storey slide

The father, who wished to be known as Mr Hu, told Shin Min Daily News that he had passed by the playground with his seven-year-old son on Nov 15 .

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The 38-year-old noted that the slide was slightly wet at the time, but had not been closed.

After going down the slide, his son was reportedly flung about a metre away.

Hu subsequently posted a video of the incident on Instagram, sparking discussion about playground safety. The post has since been taken down.

“Fortunately, my son was only frightened and was not injured. We understand that we should have been more cautious, but we did not expect the slide to be so dangerous,” he said.

He added that he only noticed the sign indicating that the slide was restricted to users aged 13 and above after his son had gone down the structure.

There was a sign stating that the slide was restricted to users aged 13 and above. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Many netizens who identified themselves as parents expressed concern about the slide’s height.

One user recalled bringing their children there during a light drizzle, adding that their kids looked “dazed” after being “shot out” from the slide. They also likened the experience to being in a washing machine.

Shot off slide like ‘human cannonball’

The incident involving the seven-year-old boy came just months after Instagram user @ineverysean, who goes by Sean Lee, posted a video on July 22 sharing how he fractured his ankle after going down the same slide.

“This slide could very well be the most dangerous slide in SG,” he says in the video.

“I’ve never broken a bone before, to celebrate turning 30 I broke 3 of them in my good leg,” he wrote.

In the caption, Lee shared that it was not his first time going down the slide, saying that he had gone “down it more times than I can count.”

One day, while riding past the playground, he decided to give the slide another go.

As he climbed to the top, Lee noticed that the metal slide was slightly wet from the rain.

He described the descent as “almost frictionless” with “pure, uninterrupted acceleration.”

Lee noted that slides typically have a “landing strip” at the bottom to slow users down through friction and soften their landing. However, he said that the slide’s landing strip “did absoluitely nothing” on the day.

“I shot off the end of the slide like an actual human cannonball,” he wrote.

Lee said that when he landed on his left buttock, his left knee buckled forward, sending the full force of the descent through his left foot and into his ankle, which twisted inwards.

Although Lee said he did not feel any pain initially, he heard a “crunch” and realised his ankle was dislocated. He said he managed to “un-dislocate” it himself while still on the slide.

“I shot off the end of the slide like an actual human cannonball,” he wrote. PHOTO: INEVERYSEAN/INSTAGRAM

Stomp has reached out to Lee for more information.

Slide for users aged 13 and above

During a visit to Coastal PlayGrove, Shin Min reporters spotted signs near the entrances and exits of the slide stating that users had to be aged 13 and above.

Users were also instructed to slide down feet-first, either in a seated or flat position.

Stomp has reached out to NParks, which manages Coastal PlayGrove, for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.