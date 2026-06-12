Boy, 3, drowned after he fell into condo pool while riding scooter in 2025: Coroner

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

June 11, 2026

A three-year-old boy who was riding a kick scooter under his nanny’s watch fell into a condominium pool after he lost control of the device.

His nanny jumped in to save him and paramedics tried to resuscitate him, but the boy died in hospital on the same day.

The incident happened on March 5, 2025.

Releasing the coroner’s inquiry findings on June 11, Coroner Brenda Chua ruled that there was no foul play, adding that the boy had died by accidental drowning.

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She added: “I emphasise the importance of close supervision of young children when they are playing around swimming pools to prevent such incidents from occurring.”

The boy, whose identity is protected by a gag order, lived with his parents in a condominium, which was not named in court.

His nanny, who was also not identified in court, had been taking care of him since he was eight months old. The court heard that he called the 60-year-old “nai nai”, or grandmother.

The incident happened at around 6pm, after the nanny took the boy to the condominium playground so he could ride his kick scooter.

She testified in court that she wanted to pay full attention to the boy, and did not have her mobile phone with her.

The incident occurred during a 46-second gap between the time the boy rode his kick scooter away from the nanny and when she went looking for him.

During that period, the boy rode his kick scooter near the 1.2m-deep swimming pool. He fell into the pool when he lost his footing while making a left turn.

The boy, who was around 1m tall, did not know how to swim.

The coroner said the nanny was not forthcoming, adding that her approach at the inquiry was “one of deflection”.

The nanny had insisted she was always alert, but video footage showed otherwise.

Although the nanny claimed she suddenly lost sight of the boy when she turned around to put a water bottle on a bench, footage from the condominium’s security cameras showed her sitting down and the boy moving away from her.

The footage also showed that she did not follow him when he rode away from the playground.

The boy was later spotted in the pool by a female passer-by, while another passer-by alerted the nanny.

The nanny then jumped into the pool to get to the boy, even though she could not swim.

The police and paramedics arrived at the scene at around 6.25pm, and the boy was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

He was pronounced dead an hour later.

The nanny later admitted in court that her attention had not been on the boy the entire time, despite the boy’s father telling her to always follow him.

It was not mentioned in court if any action would be taken against her.

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