Boy, 14, performed sexual acts with 5 underage girls, lived with victim even after getting charged

A 14-year-old boy who was charged with having sexual relations with five underage girls over three years later lived with one of the victims, and allegedly threatened to distribute intimate videos of her when they fell out.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused, now 18, faces 37 charges. He admitted to 13 charges on Aug 11, including sexual offences involving minors under 16. The remaining charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

A gag order was issued to prevent the publication of information that could reveal the victims’ identities. As the accused was under 18 when he committed the offences, his name and identifying details also cannot be reported under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Court documents showed that the accused had sexual relations with five underage girls over three years:

First victim, 14: In October 2022, the victim became intoxicated and vomited while attending a party at the accused’s apartment. Later, the accused brought her to a sauna at his apartment and penetrated her with his finger and had sex with her.

Second victim, 13: In August 2023, the accused entered into a relationship with the victim, whom he had met through an online game. The pair had sex thrice during the relationship.

Third victim, 15: In March 2024, the accused met the victim through a friend, and had sex in his room a week later.

in his room a week later. Fourth victim, 15: In July 2024, the accused penetrated the victim with his finger over three consecutive days. He was first arrested on July 8, and police found 79 pornographic videos and 30 obscene photos on his phone. He was released on bail the next day.

Fifth victim, 14: In December 2024, the accused met the victim while he was on bail. They began seeing each other in March 2025, during which they had sex frequently and he secretly recorded videos of their sexual relations.

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The accused was charged in court in April 2025. His bail conditions included wearing an electronic monitoring device and observing a curfew.

During this period, the fifth victim moved into his home and lived with him. The pair broke up in November 2025 and became embroiled in a financial dispute.

After the breakup, the accused allegedly threatened to distribute intimate videos of her unless she repaid him.

He was arrested again on Dec 29 that year, and police found four more pornographic videos on his computer.

The judge ordered the prosecution to submit a reformative training suitability report. The case has been adjourned to Sept 1 for sentencing.

Teen also involved in car theft and shoplifting

Apart from the sexual offences, the accused also stole a car with accomplices, shoplifted from a supermarket, and used his bank account to help others transfer criminal proceeds.

At about 9pm on Oct 28, 2024, the accused and three accomplices found an unlocked car at a multi-storey carpark at Block 457 Sengkang West Road. They drove the car away, taking turns behind the wheel, and returned it to its original location at about 5am the following day.

That night, the group stole the car again. However, the owner discovered it was missing in the early hours of Oct 30 and made a police report. Police subsequently arrested the group as they were returning the stolen vehicle.

In another incident, the accused and an accomplice stole $65 worth of whisky and $14 worth of sushi from a supermarket at The Seletar Mall on Jan 26, 2024.

The police also received several reports of scams involving bank accounts belonging to the accused between June 2024 and January 2025.

Investigations showed that over just two days, on June 15 and 16, the accused’s account received 35 transfers totalling $79,069. He then made 19 transfers totalling $62,074 out of the account.

The funds were linked to investment, e-commerce, and job scams.

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