Two teens were spotted on a HDB ledge in Yishun.

Boy, 13, stranded on ledge between Yishun HDB floors after electronic lock runs out of battery

A 13-year-old boy and his friend who climbed out of an HDB block’s staircase window in an attempt to get home after their electronic door lock ran out of battery ended up stranded on a ledge between the second and third floors.

They were subsequently rescued by personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The incident happened at around 1pm on Sept 28 at Block 333A Yishun Street 31.

A photo sent by a Shin Min Daily News reader showed about seven SCDF personnel gathered at the block, with a ladder set up at the scene.

An SCDF officer was seen climbing the ladder to reach a boy dressed in a red shirt. Several residents gathered at the foot of the block, while police officers were also stationed below.

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Electronic door lock ran out of battery

When Shin Min visited the scene, 15-year-old You Han (transliterated) said the pair rescued by SCDF were his 13-year-old brother and his brother’s friend.

He said the family uses an electronic door lock, which happened to run out of battery at the time.

The pair then tried to climb out through the staircase area and enter the flat through a window, but ended up stranded between the floors.

“When we were notified and rushed back, we saw the police talking to them downstairs. They were both fine,” he said.

You Han said his brother was not injured and his friend went home on his own afterwards.

The family then hurried to recharge the electronic door lock.

Two persons brought to safety

In response to Stomp’s queries, SCDF confirmed that it received a call for assistance at around 12.50pm.

When SCDF personnel arrived, two persons were seen on a parapet between the second and third floors.

Firefighters subsequently used a ladder to bring the two boys to safety.

There were no reported injuries.

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