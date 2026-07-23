Three consumers developed serious adverse effects after using productsfound to contain banned or potent medicinal ingredients.

Boy, 12, gains 6kg, develops stretch marks after using ‘herbal’ eczema cream found on Facebook

Three consumers, including a 12-year-old boy, developed serious adverse effects after using products marketed as herbal remedies or dietary supplements that were found to contain banned or potent medicinal ingredients.

The boy gained 6kg and developed stretch marks on his legs after using a cream marketed as a “natural extract formula” with “zero steroids” to treat eczema.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on July 23 that the cream, “B-LIAN-S HERBAL CREAM 百莲霜草本修复乳膏 (Bai Lian Shuang Cao Ben Xiu Fu Ru Gao)”, was found to contain clobetasol, a potent steroid, and miconazole, an antifungal medicine.

The boy had applied the cream regularly for two months after his mother came across it on Facebook and ordered it from a Malaysia-based vendor through Facebook Messenger.

The product was marketed for conditions including psoriasis, eczema, and red and itchy skin.

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The boy had used the cream regularly for two months. PHOTOS COURTESY OF PATIENT

HSA’s investigations found that the overseas seller’s Facebook account was linked to a local Shopee store. The authority has since worked with the platform administrator to disable the online store, while Malaysian authorities have also been alerted to the Facebook account.

The boy was one of three consumers who suffered serious adverse effects after using products that HSA found to contain undeclared medicinal ingredients.

Woman develops ‘moon face’ after taking herbal product for 10 days

In another case, a woman in her 60s developed signs of Cushing’s syndrome — a condition caused by too much cortisol — after taking “血压高中风青草药草 (Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao)” for 10 days.

She had bought the product from a market in Bentong, Malaysia, and took it for knee and back pain, as well as to improve her blood circulation.

A woman developed signs of Cushing’s syndrome after taking “血压高中风青草药草 (Xue Ya Gao Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao Cao)”. PHOTOS: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY

She developed a rounded “moon face”, abnormal fat accumulation on her upper back and lethargy after stopping the product.

A family friend who is a pharmacist suspected the product had been adulterated and alerted HSA.

The woman has since recovered after seeking treatment at an Accident and Emergency department and stopping use of the product.

HSA found that it contained dexamethasone, a potent steroid that is a prescription medicine and should only be used under strict medical supervision.

The product was marketed as a herbal remedy that could supposedly remove blood vessel blockages, relieve back pain and limb stiffness, and help with chronic conditions including hypertension, stroke and diabetes.

HSA said there are no known local suppliers of the product.

Slimming supplement found to contain banned substance

The third case involved a woman who experienced heart palpitations, nausea, persistent thirst and loss of appetite after taking “C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product”, which was marketed as a dietary supplement for slimming.

Although labelled as containing chia powder and chilli pepper powder, HSA found that it also contained the banned weight-loss substance sibutramine and the undeclared laxative sennosides.

HSA found listings for the product on Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Facebook and TikTok, and has asked the platforms to remove them.

HSA warns against buying dubious health products online

HSA advised consumers to stop taking “C-Nine Dietary Supplement Product” immediately and consult a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health.

Those who are using “血压高中风青草药草” and “B-LIAN-S HERBAL CREAM” should see a doctor immediately.

However, they should not stop using the two steroid-containing products on their own, as sudden discontinuation of steroids — including topical steroids that can be absorbed through the skin — may cause severe withdrawal symptoms.

HSA added that children and infants are more susceptible to the effects of steroids and may be at a higher risk of steroid-associated adverse effects.

The authority reminded consumers to be wary of health products from unknown or unverified sources, especially those sold online, and to be cautious of products making exaggerated claims or promising quick or miraculous results.

Consumers should purchase health products only from trusted pharmacies or reputable retailers with an established presence in Singapore, HSA said.

Sellers and suppliers have been told to stop selling the three products immediately.

Those who sell or supply products found to be adulterated with banned or potent ingredients may face up to two years’ jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Members of the public with information on the sale or supply of such illegal products can contact HSA at 6866 3485 or email hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.

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