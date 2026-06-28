Paula said she felt she had been “downgraded” to Scoot and was seated in the last row of the aircraft.

‘Booked SIA flight but ended up on Scoot’: TikToker shocked by her first codeshare flight to Bali

A content creator has expressed surprise that her Singapore Airlines (SIA) booking to Bali turned out to be a Scoot-operated flight.

TikToker @Paulagraceee posted a video after discovering that her flight to Bali on June 26 was operated by Scoot, despite booking it through SIA and paying "extra”.

The video has since garnered more than 51,400 views, 809 likes and 180 shares.

In the on-screen text and caption, Paula said she felt she had been “downgraded” to Scoot and was seated in the last row of the aircraft, despite paying “extra and everything”.

The final frame of the video shows her itinerary for flight TR346 with “SQ8588” in parentheses — indicating it was a Scoot-operated codeshare flight.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Speaking to Stomp, Paula, 26, said she and her husband were travelling to Bali with two others for a holiday and were only aware it was a codeshare flight a day before departure.

“We didn’t expect our seats to still be separated and at the back since we booked (via Singapore Airlines),” said the content creator.

Paula clarified that this was her first ever codeshare flight. The 26-year-old further claimed she had paid about $500 for ticket and baggage for the SIA flight, and that a flight on Scoot would cost only $300.

She said she was “not sure” how much the Scoot flight would have cost with baggage.

She added that she did not share her concerns with SIA as she would be flying back to Singapore on an SIA-operated flight.

“I’m just shocked that they (did) that codeshare flight since we paid an extra $200. If we knew, we would’ve stuck with Scoot all the way and saved money,” Paula lamented.

‘You booked a codeshare flight’

Many commenters pointed out that Paula’s itinerary clearly showed it was a codeshare flight.

“When (you don’t) see the little Scoot logo when you book your flight,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “Readable by everyone... 2026 already hope we can be more careful when booking our flights.”

Others used the opportunity to share helpful booking tips.

“To make things easier... every time (you) see a four-digit code, just don’t book. It’s a codeshare between SQ and Scoot,” one commenter advised.

Another added: “FYI, this applies to any airlines when you purchase directly on their websites too. They all have partner carriers and codeshare flights. Make sure you read the fine print.”

According to SIA’s website, Scoot codeshare flights can be identified by its logo and the four-digit SQ code. Additionally, travellers are also entitled to the same baggage allowance and complimentary meals or snacks on SIA-Scoot codeshare flights.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.