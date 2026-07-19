Dan Xiao Tingfeng (first from right), 43, died after a hit-and-run accident in the early hours of July 16.

Booked a ride home but never made it: Man, 43, dies in fatal hit-and-run near Suntec City

A 43-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run near Suntec City, with his loved ones now appealing for witnesses and recordings to help establish what happened.

On July 16, Dan Xiao Tingfeng had booked a ride home after a client meeting at 12.11am — but never arrived at his destination.

At around 12.40am, a passer-by found him seriously injured near a lamp post and alerted emergency services. He was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.

According to a report in The Straits Times, Xiao’s friend, financial planner Liang Jun Ming, 38, said in a Facebook post that doctors attempted to resuscitate Xiao for about 40 minutes before he was pronounced dead at around 1.40am.

The car involved in the accident had left the scene before the police arrived.

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The police said a 38-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested for drink-driving and driving without due care and attention causing death.

He is also assisting with ongoing police investigations for allegedly failing to stop after an accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident and that a person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Loved ones seeking information and justice

Xiao was a channel manager in the alcoholic beverage industry and one of the shareholders of East Coast Road restaurant DJDH Ramen.

The restaurant identified him in a Facebook post on July 17, describing itself as heartbroken by his death.

“His family, partner, children, friends and everyone whose life he touched deserve the truth, accountability and justice,” it said.

Liang has appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident or may have dashcam or other recordings to come forward.

He said there remained many unanswered questions about what happened that night.

“It’s not a very secluded area. There would have been people that have been around, and possible eyewitnesses,” he told ST.

Liang said he had known Xiao for more than 10 years, after meeting him through Xiao’s girlfriend, who had previously run a bistro.

The two men subsequently became close friends and made it a point to go on at least one trip together every year and spend festive occasions together.

‘We were supposed to celebrate 12 years together’

Xiao’s girlfriend, 37-year-old Tan Min Hui (transliterated), told Lianhe Zaobao that the couple were due to celebrate their 12th anniversary next month with a trip to Johor Bahru.

Tan — who also goes by Kerine, according to social media posts — said she first got to know Xiao after meeting his younger brother while she was working in the food and beverage industry.

Although the couple were both busy with work, they made time to travel together, including a trip to Taiwan for Xiao’s birthday in April.

She described Xiao as a thoughtful and affectionate partner.

“Every time we went out together, he would always open the door for me and hold my hand tightly. For all 12 years, every day felt like we were still in love,” she said.

She also told the Chinese language daily that the passer-by who found Xiao at 12.40am was her friend.

“Initially, my friend only saw someone lying face down on the ground. He only found out later that it was my boyfriend who had been involved in the accident,” Tan said.

She said Xiao had originally been waiting for a ride with another friend, who left before him.

According to that friend, Xiao appeared sober at the time.

“He had been in this industry for more than 20 years and knew his alcohol tolerance very well. When he went out for business engagements, he also had to remain professional and would not get drunk in front of clients,” she said.

Tan said she had just sent Xiao a goodnight message at around 12.10am, which he read.

However, only 30 minutes later, her friend discovered that Xiao had been involved in an accident.

“We therefore believe that the accident happened within those 30 minutes,” she said.

Xiao’s death certificate stated that he died from multiple injuries.

Tan initially thought the police officers who arrived to deliver the news were scammers. It was only after they showed her their identification and Xiao’s personal belongings that she accepted the devastating truth.

‘Big brother’ and ‘mentor’ to friends

Xiao was described by friends and colleagues as cheerful, well-liked and generous with his time.

Many called him “big brother” or “mentor”.

Tan said Xiao often looked out for his colleagues and was well regarded by his friends and business associates.

After news of his death spread, many sent messages of condolence or visited the wake.

Several bottles of liquor were placed at the wake by friends who wanted to pay their respects to the man who had worked in the alcoholic beverage industry.

The family and friends hope anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about what happened will come forward to help piece together the events leading to Xiao’s death.

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