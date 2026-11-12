A Reddit user accused a group of diners of throwing litter into Singapore River while dining at a Boat Quay restaurant.

A group of diners have been accused of throwing rubbish into the Singapore River while dining at a restaurant in boat Quay, with a Redditor describing their actions as “absolute disrespectful behaviour”.

Footage of the incident was posted on the Singapore Speaks subreddit on Nov 9 by user Bikdikeater, identifying the diners as “tourists” who were dining at One Village the night before.

The video shows a group of more than 10 diners at the outdoor dining area of the Boat Quay restaurant, overlooking the Singapore River.

The camera then pans to the river to show two paper napkins on the riverbank and a McDonald’s disposable cup floating near the edge of the river.

PHOTO: BIKDIKEATER/REDDIT

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“These people should be embarrassed, fined, and made to pick up the trash,” wrote the Redditor, describing their actions as “absolute disrespectful behaviour”.

Speaking to Stomp, Bikdikeater said the group they were dining with heard a “loud splash” followed by members of the group laughing to each other about it.

The Redditor, who wished to remain anonymous, also accused the group of throwing “another piece of trash” shortly before the video.

“It was a cigarette butt. I, along with other customers, were shocked by this, so I was encouraged to record the incident,” recalled Bikdikeater.

According to the Redditor, who claims to be a foreign student, the incident happened at 11.15pm on Nov 8.

“I did not confront the group because I was afraid of an altercation. But in the video you can see the guy who threw in the trash saw me record him. He didn’t say anything,” said the Redditor.

Netizens call for action to be taken

The post has garnered over 1,300 upvotes and 480 comments.

There were considerable vitriol at the group, with netizens discussing the nationality of the diners in question while others assumed they were tourists.

“Many tourists who visit Singapore do not follow the rules. Arrogance is what drives them to behave this way. A lack of respect for the country, too. They just like to challenge the law in Singapore,” said a Redditor.

“Entitled rich kids who haven’t had to work a day in their lives. Complete a**holes. Hopefully they get what’s coming to them,” another said.

One Redditor pointed out that the video does not provide any evidence of littering.

“No proof it was a tourist. No proof they littered. Only proof this thread is full of low brow racists and Singapore doxxing culture,” said the Redditor.

Various netizens claimed the alleged litterbug is French.

“One guy is wearing a grey jacket with the word, ‘ESSEC’, which is a French business school at One-North. Could be French or other foreign students,” said one netizen. Essec Business School is one of the top business schools in Europe, with a campus in Singapore.

There were other Redditors who felt that race was irrelevant and that the litterbugs should be punished regardless of their ethnicity.

“It doesn’t matter the race. You find terrible tourists in all countries. I’ve seen my fair share of bad Singapore tourists in Japan as well. Call the person out instead of filming, grab a staff, and try to fine the person. They’ll learn,” said a netizen.

“Please get him to clean the river,” suggested another.

Some also asked for the diner to be reported to the authorities.

“Report to the National Environment Agency (NEA) please! Got recorded evidence already, what are you waiting for?” said one. “Please report them to proper authorities so they can be FINED,” another said.

One Redditor said that the establishment had some responsibility in making sure their patrons behaved appropriately.

“Tell the staff that you are very bothered by their behaviour, ask for the manager,” said the Redditor. “Businesses are required to enforce certain legal rules such as smoking. You can even report the business to the NEA for their inaction as illegal dumping or illegal smoking non-enforcement.”

Stomp has reached out to the NEA, Essec Business School, Asia-Pacific, and the restaurant for comment.

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