Blood-stained sanitary pads and used tissues found below Bedok Reservoir HDB block

Blood-stained sanitary pads and used tissues were found at the foot of a Bedok Reservoir HDB block.

Blood-stained sanitary pads and used tissues were found on the ground below a Bedok Reservoir HDB block, leaving residents disgusted.

A video posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on July 13 showed multiple used tissues and three soiled sanitary pads strewn across the ground. One pad was open and seemingly stained with blood, while the other two appeared wrapped in their packaging.

In the accompanying caption, the original poster added that they were “shocked” by the discovery and identified the location as Block 636 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Items believed to have been thrown from flat above

During a visit to the block on July 13, Lianhe Zaobao reporters found similar litter on the ground, including a sanitary pad in a drain at the foot of the block, with several used pieces of tissue scattered nearby.

Overlooking the littered area were lift lobbies and the kitchens and bedrooms of flats above, leading to suspicions that the rubbish had been thrown from one of the upper floors.

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However, residents interviewed by the Chinese daily said that no one had witnessed the act, and as such, were unable to identify the culprit or the unit they stay in.

Residents did not witness the act and thus were unable to identify the unit or person responsible. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Litter seen on ground several times over past few months: Residents

Resident Chen Xian Zhang (transliterated) told Zaobao that he saw soiled sanitary pads and used tissues on the ground several times over the past few months. On one occasion, he even spotted three sanitary pads at the same time.

The 67-year-old pointed out that while used tissues could have been blown there by the wind, the presence of sanitary pads — which he described as “personal hygiene items” — led him to believe they had been deliberately thrown.

He described such behaviour as “revolting”, adding that it not only dirtied the neighbourhood but also reflected a lack of civic-mindedness on the part of the offender.

Another resident who only wished to be known as Ms Chen, 75, said she had also spotted leftover food and breadcrumbs, leading her to suspect that someone had been feeding pigeons.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Ms Zhang, another resident, recalled seeing sheets of paper floating down from above, believing that children might have been involved.

Most residents said they had not reported the matter to the town council as they did not know which household was responsible.

They also felt that such high-rise littering cases are difficult to eradicate. However, some noted that cleaners sweep the area daily and rubbish is usually cleared by the following morning.

Town council issued advisory notices to households

In response to a Stomp query, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said it is investigating the alleged case of frequent high-rise littering at the block.

As the unit responsible for allegedly disposing of the soil pads and tissue paper has not been identified, AHTC has issued advisory notices to residents along the stack of units where the incidents are believed to have originated, reminding them to dispose of household waste and sanitary products properly.

AHTC added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and, if necessary, work with the relevant government agencies to address the issue.

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