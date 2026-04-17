Blaze engulfs funeral wake at Bedok Reservoir void deck shortly after 90-year-old man’s coffin departs for cremation

The incident occurred at about 2.20pm on April 16 at the void deck of Block 617 Bedok Reservoir Road. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

A fire broke out at a wake in Bedok Reservoir moments after a 90-year-old man’s coffin was sent off for cremation, reducing the funeral tent to ashes.

The incident occurred at about 2.20pm on April 16 at the void deck of Block 617 Bedok Reservoir Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, flames and thick smoke were seen billowing from the wake at the time of the incident, with the ground floor and units on the second floor blackened by soot.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, the fire had already been extinguished. The blaze had started at the rear of the wake, where the coffin had previously been placed.

The metal framework of the tent was charred, while lighting fixtures and electrical wiring had fallen loose.

Items near the coffin — including a fan, plastic grass flooring, cloths, and metal supports — were destroyed, leaving the area in disarray. Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were seen entering and exiting the site to take photographs and conduct investigations.

Fire started after coffin departs

Mr Xie (transliterated), the deceased’s son, said the funeral concluded in the afternoon of April 16. At about 1pm, family members escorted the coffin to Mandai Crematorium.

He said the family was only informed of the fire by the funeral service provider after they had completed the cremation rites.

“We left shortly after 1pm, and the fire broke out around 2pm. The funeral company was considerate and only told us after we had completed all the rituals. We are still unclear about the exact cause,” he said.

He added that it was fortunate the coffin had already been sent off and no one was present at the wake when the fire broke out. When asked if he considered the incident inauspicious, he said he did not hold such beliefs.

Investigations ongoing: SCDF

Another relative, Ms Hong (transliterated), a 42-year-old administrative worker, said she understood that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

A second-floor resident living directly above the site said she was at work when the fire occurred and only learnt about it upon returning home.

“I had closed my windows before leaving, so the mess was minimal. The floor was hot and dirty, and my kitchen window was stained with soot,” said the resident, who declined to be named.

In response to Stomp’s queries, an SCDF spokesperson said the fire involved furnishings on the ground floor.

Members of the public had used a hose reel to put out the fire before SCDF arrived. No injuries were reported, and investigations are ongoing.

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