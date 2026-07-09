The bird was seen head-first in a container of sliced cucumber.

Bird feasts on cucumber slices from Jalan Besar nasi lemak stall, food allegedly served shortly after

A bird that flew into a nasi lemak stall and pecked at slices of cucumber has sparked complaints from a diner who alleged that food continued to be served shortly after, raising hygiene concerns.

The incident occurred at around 12pm on July 3 at Bistro8 coffee shop along Foch Road in Jalan Besar.

A reader, identified only as Ms Lin (transliterated), 52, told Shin Min Daily News that she and a colleague were having lunch there when they noticed a pigeon fly into the BerryGood nasi lemak stall in search of food.

Lin recalled that an employee was seated outside the stall as there were no customers at the time, only chasing the bird away after it pecked at the cucumber slices for some time.

She claimed that the contaminated food was not discarded and that the employee continued to serve food to a customer shortly thereafter.

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A video provided by the reader shows the bird perched on the edge of a container filled with sliced cucumbers, dipping its head in repeatedly.

Lin said she found the incident unhygienic, noting that birds can carry bacteria on their feathers and bodies.

Responding to Shin Min’s queries, a BerryGood representative said the company is treating the matter seriously and will make improvements moving forward.

Birds fly into open-air coffee shop occasionally

When Shin Min visited the coffee shop, it was observed that the tray return station and area near the traffic lights were open-air.

Two or three birds would fly into the coffee shop over the course of about an hour, although they did not remain inside for long.

A 68-year-old drinks stall assistant confirmed that one or two birds occasionally flew into the coffee shop.

However, she stressed that the coffee shop management maintained strict hygiene standards and required all stalls to keep their premises clean.

She added that she had not previously received any customer complaints about birds, noting that the number of birds in the area had declined in recent years.

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