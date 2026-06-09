Batam apartment complex sees deaths of 2 S’poreans within 4 days

Two Singaporeans were found dead across four days in an apartment complex in Batam.

The bodies of two Singaporeans were discovered in a Batam apartment complex four days apart.

Both bodies were found at Pollux Habibie, a mixed-use development that houses 6,500 units across eight apartment towers.

The body of the first Singaporean, an elderly man, was found in a unit on the afternoon of June 4. Initial investigations show the man died from an existing medical condition.

Indonesian media did not disclose the man’s age.

Second Singaporean found dead on June 8

At about 7.30pm local time (8.30pm Singapore time) on June 8, the body of a 58-year-old woman — identified as L — was found motionless in a room on the 38th floor of one of the towers. According to police, the woman’s cause of death was suspected to be an illness.

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Ulasan, an Indonesian digital news outlet, reported that L’s body was first discovered by her colleague. Hours earlier, at about 4pm local time, the colleague and another friend left the 58-year-old alone in her room after they returned from the Nagoya Thamrin City area.

Later, as they returned to pick L up, the pair found that there was no response when they knocked on her door. This prompted one of them to unlock the door with a key and find L lying on the bed.

After attempts to wake her up failed, they sought help from officers in the apartment lobby, who then called for medical assistance.

No signs of violence were found on L’s body, according to local media. A group of people were reportedly seen crying at the scene, with some boarding the ambulance that brought the woman’s body to the hospital.

Both bodies were conveyed to Bhayangkara Hospital for further examination.

Elderly Singaporean man found dead in Batam last month

On May 21, a Singaporean man identified as Lim Ah Ling was found dead at the Great Wall Hotel in Batam after staff tried to contact him but failed.

Large amounts of medication were found in the 71-year-old’s room. According to local news outlet TribunBatam, the medication targeted cholesterol and stomach issues. A number of inhalers and drugs dispensed by a pharmacy were also found.

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