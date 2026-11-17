A Bangladeshi man who worked in Singapore built a 25 million taka (about S$258,000) home in his village and invited his Singapore employer to visit the property.

Al Amin Rural Blog, a Facebook user based in Bangladesh, shared a video on Nov 16 of a man giving a tour of the house and chatting with the homeowner and his Singapore employer.

The presenter explains that people from Cumilla, a city in Bangladesh , would often bring their employers to their hometowns for visits.

The video shows the three-storey property , which is surrounded by open fields and lush greenery.

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At the entrance, a plaque bearing the homeowner’s address features both the Singapore and Bangladeshi flags.

A red-carpeted walkway leads to the front door. Inside, large glass windows fitted with curtains allow natural light to stream into the house, while a spiral staircase connects the floors.

Design of house inspired by S’pore

Speaking to the presenter outside the property, the employer says he thinks it is a good location and even suggests that the homeowner could set up a resort there.

The employer, who was visiting Bangladesh for the first time , also says that he felt happy for his employee.

The homeowner explains that the three other men standing with them were his relatives, and all four of them had spent time in Singapore.

Asked what inspired the design of the house, the homeowner says : “We lived in Singapore, and after seeing the houses there, I got inspired. I felt that I wanted something similar back home.”

PHOTO: AL AMIN RURAL BLOG/FACEBOOK

The ground floor measures about 204 sq m, t he second floor at about 232 sq m , while the third floor is around 167 sq m, he adds.

Upon learning how much the house costs, the presenter exclaimed that the homeowner could have invested the money in a property in the city instad of building a house in a rural area.

However, the homeowner replied: “I wanted to have a house in my village. That’s why I invested the money here. I’ve always dreamed of having a house like this.”

He then takes the group on a tour of the interior, showing them the digital door lock, custom-made pink sofas, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The house also features extensive glass panels, a design choice that the homeowner says was “mainly inspired by Singapore”.

Netizens congratulate family

The post garnered over 4.7 million views and 168,000 reactions on Facebook. On Stomp’s Instagram page, several netizens also left supportive comments cheering the worker on.

“So wonderful and truly heartwarming to witness his achievements and, even more so, his generosity in giving back to the family who have been part of his journey,” one commenter said.

A number of netizens also congratulated the family, saying that the man’s hard work had paid off.

“They came, leaving behind family and all for better tomorrow. Just be happy and let them enjoy the fruits of their labour,” another chimed in.

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