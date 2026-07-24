CCTV footage showed the woman taking the item from the display shelf and leaving the shop without making payment.

Australian woman, 21, caught on CCTV taking $312 perfume from Changi Airport store, arrested upon return to S’pore

A 21-year-old Australian woman who allegedly stole a box of perfume from a store in Changi Airport was arrested about a month later when she returned to Singapore.

The police said they were alerted to a case of shop theft at The Shilla Duty Free outlet in the departure transit area of Terminal 1 on June 12 at around 12.05am.

Preliminary investigations found that retail staff had discovered a box of perfume, valued at $312.80, missing from the store’s display shelf at about 11.30pm on June 11.

“CCTV footage showed the woman taking the item from the display shelf and leaving the shop without making payment,” said the police in a news release on July 23.

The woman’s identity was later established and she was arrested upon her return to Singapore on July 18.

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She will be charged in court on July 24 with the offence of theft in dwelling, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of shop theft.

“Retailers are increasingly leveraging CCTV footages to lodge police reports against shoplifters, even when immediate apprehension is not possible,” they warned.

“This serves as a significant deterrent – even if offenders manage to evade detection at the time of the offence. CCTV evidence greatly increases the likelihood of their eventual identification, and they will face the full brunt of the law.”

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