Australian man caught having sex on Bali driveway for 15 mins, arrested before flight home

An Australian man was arrested at Bali’s airport while allegedly trying to leave the country after being filmed having sex with a woman on a resident’s driveway.

The 27-year-old was detained at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on Aug 25 before boarding a flight to Brisbane.

Police said the alleged incident happened on Aug 22 at about 6.30pm outside a home in Tibubeneng, North Kuta.

CCTV footage of the encounter subsequently circulated widely online.

According to NT News, the footage shows a topless man and a woman in a bikini walking onto a residential driveway before allegedly engaging in sexual acts.

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At one point, another woman preparing to place a religious offering outside her home walks towards them, stops upon seeing the pair and turns away.

The pair continue having sex before eventually walking away, with the encounter lasting about 15 minutes.

Man arrested before flight to Brisbane

Bali police said investigators used facial recognition technology to identify the man from CCTV footage before coordinating with immigration authorities.

Officers learnt that he was due to fly back to Australia at around noon on Aug 25 and intercepted him before he could board his flight.

Police identified him only by the initials BA, while Australian media outlets including Nine and the New York Post identified him as 27-year-old Billy Aspinall from Queensland.

According to Bali police, the man told investigators that he had met the woman at a beach club while they were intoxicated.

The pair then left the venue before allegedly engaging in the act outside a resident’s home.

Police said the man admitted to the act during preliminary questioning.

Woman still being sought

The woman involved has yet to be identified and is believed to also be a tourist.

According to the New York Post, immigration authorities said they were continuing to work with police to locate her and would monitor the legal proceedings.

Nine reported that a neighbour planned to carry out a cleansing ceremony at the property following the incident.

North Kuta police chief Ketut Sukadana said the alleged indecent act had the potential to cause concern among local residents and negatively affect the area’s image for security and tourism, according to NT News.

He remains under investigation, with police also coordinating with immigration authorities over his immigration status.

Images released by authorities show the Australian man at the airport and later being questioned, with the Indonesian word “tersangka”, meaning “suspect”, superimposed on the images.

Bali police said the man is being investigated under Articles 406 and/or 407 of Indonesia’s Criminal Code. Under Article 406, public indecency carries a maximum penalty of one year’s jail or a fine.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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