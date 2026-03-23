Australian man allegedly stole Hugo Boss jackets worth $842.20 at airport, arrested before departing S’pore

A 54-year-old Australian man was arrested for allegedly stealing two Hugo Boss windbreakers worth $842.20 from a shop in Changi Airport.

The police said they were alerted to the shop theft on March 17 at around 9.45am after the windbreakers were discovered missing from the display shelf of a retail outlet in the transit area of Terminal 1.

Officers from the Airport Police Division identified the man, who was allegedly observed leaving the outlet with the unpaid items, and arrested him before he could depart Singapore.

The police also recovered the stolen items from his possession.

The man will be charged in court on March 25 for the offence of theft in dwelling, which carries a penalty of up to seven years imprisonment and/or a fine.

The police said they take a serious view of shop theft cases and will deal firmly with offenders in accordance with the law.

“Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection by attempting to leave the country shortly after committing such offences,” the police added.

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