Australian caught having sex on Bali driveway deported, banned from Indonesia for 10 years

The Australian man who was caught having sex with a woman on a residential driveway in Bali has been deported and banned from entering Indonesia for 10 years.

The 28-year-old, identified by Indonesian authorities only by the initials BA, was deported from Bali to Brisbane on a Batik Air flight on the night of Sept 8, reported The Jakarta Post.

Indonesia’s immigration authorities also imposed a 10-year entry ban on him over the incident.

Arrested while trying to fly home

Stomp previously reported that the man was arrested at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on Aug 25 while preparing to board a flight to Brisbane.

CCTV footage had earlier captured him and a woman having sex outside a home in North Kuta.

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The footage shows a topless man and a woman in a bikini walking onto a residential driveway before engaging in sexual acts for about 15 minutes.

At one point, another woman approaching the area to place a religious offering sees the pair and turns away.

PHOTO: DETIKBALI

Police later identified BA from the footage and coordinated with immigration authorities before intercepting him at the airport.

Antara reported that BA was tracked through Indonesia’s immigration management system before officers stopped him at the international departure terminal and handed him over to Badung police for questioning.

Police drops case after homeowner forgives him

Police initially investigated BA over the alleged indecent act.

According to The Jakarta Post, the homeowner later forgave him and asked police to halt the legal process, after which he was handed back to immigration authorities for deportation.

DetikBali also reported that police did not detain BA and that immigration authorities subsequently moved to deport him. The woman involved was still being investigated at the time.

BA had told investigators that he met the woman at a beach club while the pair were intoxicated before they left and ended up outside the resident’s home.

Police said he admitted to the act during preliminary questioning.

Following his deportation, immigration authorities barred BA from re-entering Indonesia for a decade.

Ngurah Rai Immigration Office head Muhamad Novyandri said the action was taken to maintain order and security involving foreigners in Bali.

“We will continue to strengthen immigration surveillance and closely coordinate with law enforcers,” he said, adding that authorities would take firm action over future immigration violations.

The incident is the latest in a series of cases involving foreign tourists being sanctioned or deported from Bali over behaviour deemed inappropriate or unlawful.

*This article was produced with AI assistance.

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