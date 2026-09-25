A huge hole in the ground was seen on Sept 23.

Area in MacRitchie Reservoir Park cordoned off after large hole appears in ground; PUB investigating

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Sept 24, 2026

An area of a walking trail next to the Singapore Island Country Club has been cordoned off after a huge hole in the ground was seen on Sept 23.

In a media reply on Sept 24, national water agency PUB said it is aware of the “ground depression” measuring 0.6m wide and 0.5m deep in MacRitchie Reservoir Park, and that it is investigating the cause.

PUB said the depression has been filled, and that the cordon will remain in place to ensure public safety while it monitors the stability of the ground and its surrounding areas over the next few days.

In a post shared on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings, which has since garnered nearly 400 likes and more than 40 comments, the hole is seen photographed next to a body of water.

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One user asked in the comments if anyone was injured, while another wondered if the hole was caused by recent downpour in the area.

A third user speculated that such holes occur naturally, and can sometimes be spotted at MacRitchie Reservoir Park, though such instances are rare.

PUB has since clarified that it did not receive any reports of injuries due to the hole.

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