The passenger claimed that the bus driver failed to stop at Woodlands North MRT station. PHOTOS: NSHKN.RS/TIKTOK

‘Are you deaf?’: Passenger confronts bus driver after he allegedly skips bus stop at Woodlands North MRT station

A heated argument ensued after a bus driver allegedly failed to stop at Woodlands North MRT station, with a passenger repeatedly asking if he was “deaf” while he asked if she “wanted to apologise”.

TikTok user @nshkn.rs shared a video of the confrontation, claiming that passengers were “late to work” after a bus driver of Service 856 failed to stop at Woodlands North MRT station.

“Despite passengers requesting to alight, he refused and continued driving, only stopping at Khalsa Crescent (Drug Rehabilitation Centre) bus stop,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, the TikToker asks the driver in Mandarin while jabbing a finger at him: “Why didn’t you stop? You made a lot of people late, you know?”

“We pressed the bell, didn’t you hear? Are you deaf?” she adds. “Are you going to open the door or not?”

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The driver repeatedly asks if she “wanted to apologise” to him, while she insists that he is “in the wrong” and refuses to do so.

“Then I won’t move,” the bus driver says. He opens the door a few seconds later, and the woman alights.

She adds in the post’s caption that passengers were “forced to walk and cross the road from Khalsa Crescent to Woodlands North MRT”, calling for authorities to take action regarding the incident.

Stomp has reached out to nshkn.rs and Tower Transit Singapore for comment.

‘What kind of service is this?’: Fellow passenger appalled

The post garnered over 40,000 views, with some netizens calling the driver’s actions “outrageous” and “rude”.

One commenter, who identified themselves as a fellow passenger on the bus, said that many commuters were unable to alight. “What kind of service is this?” they asked.

Others questioned whether it was an isolated incident, noting that “bus drivers are humans too, they make mistakes”.

“Is this a one-off incident or ALL THE TIME?...if it’s a one-off, then should just forgive and forget...IF it’s ALWAYS, then just go and report to the corporate....early in the morning no need to argue and bring each other’s morale down…” one netizen commented.

When a user asked why the bus driver had requested an apology, nshkn.rs replied: “No apology is needed, the bell was pressed more than once, but the bus did not stop.”

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