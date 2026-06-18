Anti-bird-feeding standee in Jurong draws startled reactions online: ‘Are the hands really necessary?’

A standee of a pigeon with two human hands protruding out of its back advising residents to refrain from feeding the birds has drawn startled responses from netizens, who were shocked at its unusual design.

Instagram user @fai_star_restaurant shared a video on June 15, showing the standee placed at a void deck in the Jurong estate.

A photo of a rock pigeon is mounted on the standee, with words in Chinese and Tamil advising residents to stop feeding the birds.

Two human hands protrude from behind the bird. On the other side of the standee, the same guidelines are written in English and Malay.

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“Stop feeding me! It’s in your hands,” the standee reads, informing residents that feeding birds might cause them to overeat and create inconvenience for neighbours.

In the post, the content creator urges residents to stop feeding the birds, saying that he was startled upon turning a corner and unexpectedly encountering the standee.

“Whose idea was it to put this at the corner?” he asked.

“How many people chua tio (got a fright) when you all see the bird. This big bird. Is there anybody that fainted?”

He adds in the caption: “What in the horror movie promo is this.”

Another photo of the standee surfaced on social media platform Xiaohongshu on June 1.

‘Are the hands really necessary?’

The Instagram post drew over 127,000 views and shocked reactions from netizens.

“Are the hands really necessary? Walao eh, like anytime will come at me,” one netizen commented.

Another agreed, saying: “The pigeon is ok. It’s the giant hands.”

Others joked that it was a “scare tactic” designed to deter bird feeders, while another described the anti-bird-feeding signages as “aggressive”.

Another netizen recounted seeing pigeons flocking to a Jurong HDB block after a resident had thrown rice grains from their unit.

Harsher penalties for offenders convicted of intentionally feeding wildlife without approval will kick in later this year, with first-time offenders facing fines of up to $10,000 and a jail term of up to 12 months.

Stomp has reached out to fai_star_restaurant, the National Parks Board, National Environment Agency, and West Coast-Jurong West Town Council for more information.

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