In a video posted on July 18, Wee runs the entire distance between the two MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) without shoes.

Another influencer races the MRT — this time, barefooted and to do ‘kind acts’

Content creator Kevin Wee, popularly known by his online moniker Radical Kindness, has followed in fellow influencer Michael Collin’s footsteps by racing the train between Shenton Way and Marina Bay — with one main difference.

Unlike Collins, Wee embarked on his challenge entirely barefooted.

In a video posted on July 18, Wee runs the entire distance between the two MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) without shoes.

He also says at the beginning of the video that he would be performing “three kind acts” along the way.

Upon exiting the train at Shenton Way, Wee runs up the escalators and laughs while exclaiming: “Look at this beautiful infrastructure!”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Along the way, the content creator stops briefly to greet fellow commuters and even enters a coffee shop in the train station, saying: “I just want to wish you a nice day. Thank you!”

As Wee exits the station, he notes that it is raining and calls out the “beautiful scenery”. He then stops at a construction site and hands an envelope to one of the workers there. It is unclear what the envelope contains.

At the 1 minute and 40 second mark of his video, he eventually reaches Marina Bay station. However, when he reaches the platform level, he realises that he had missed the train he was racing.

“It’s a different train,” he remarks.

In his caption, Wee wrote that his video was inspired by Collins and encouraged netizens to follow him.

The dangers of running barefoot

Wee’s attempt to race the TEL MRT train has been viewed at least 117,000 times across both his Instagram and TikTok accounts. It has also garnered more than 2,700 likes.

While some viewers praised him, they were quick to point out the dangers of running barefoot, especially on escalators.

“Bro I suggest you wear shoes. I kena before on escalator. The steps cut my foot I bled like mad,” cautioned one user.

Another wrote: “Solid! But wear shoe la bro.. injuries cost a lot”

Similar to Collins’ video, some netizens suggested alternative racing routes — though it is not clear if they were joking. Some suggested running between Changi Airport and Tuas Link, or Khatib and Yio Chu Kang.

Even Collins himself weighed in on the challenge, commenting on Wee’s Instagram post: “Broooo I lowkey thought u were going to beat it too HAHAHAHAHA”

Stomp has reached out to the content creator for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.