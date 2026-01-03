Another girl missing, TikToker shares emotional voice messages purportedly from teen's parents: 'Forgive us'

Another teen girl has been reported missing along with 13-year-old Amber Lim En, who was last seen Eunos Crescent on Dec 30.

Amber's friend, Katelyn Lim Wen Xin, 14, is believed to be with Amber and is also missing.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged, adding that investigations are ongoing.

On Jan 2, TikToker Runner Kao posted a video that included two emotional voice messages purportedly from Katelyn's parents.

In the first message, a female voice said: "Katelyn, this is mummy. I'm very sorry. I'm a lousy mother.

"I didn't realise my parenting method is wrong and has given you so much stress.

"Please forgive me and come home. I really love you. We can talk this out. Whatever activities you want to stop, then you stop.

"I didn't tell you before, but I'm really proud of the milestone and successes you have achieved. Please come home. I love you."

The other message is in a male voice that claimed to be Katelyn's daddy.

He said: "Daddy and mummy miss you a lot and we really cannot sleep at night."

The voice added: "Please forgive us for being at times so harsh on you. We will not force you to do things you don't like anymore. Please just come home."

Katelyn's mother told 8world she last saw her daughter leave home with a male friend on Dec 30 at 9.53pm, but the mum didn't know the friend's name.

She said her daughter usually shared her location via the Find My iPhone app, but it was turned off on Dec 1. The last location shown was Block 566A Bedok South Street 3.

Katelyn initially replied to text messages that she didn't want to come home and refused to answer phone calls.

The mum said the teen WhatsApped her around 2am on Dec 2 and later blocked her phone number.

She said she was always arguing with her daughter, who accused her of putting too much pressure on the girl.

The mum told 8world she was worried about Katelyn and hoped the teen would come home soon.

Runner Kao had earlier posted another video with voice messages purportedly from Amber's parents as well.

The police issued an appeal on Jan 2 for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amber to call its hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

