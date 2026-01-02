Facebook user appeals for help finding missing girl, 13: 'Family is extremely worried'

A Facebook user posted an appeal for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who was purportedly last seen on Dec 30.

Amber Lim En has long hair and a fair complexion, according to the Jan 1 post by Umesh Kishore Tekani.

The teen was last seen wearing a black basketball T-shirt and blue Adidas shorts.

"Kindly keep a lookout for a missing girl. Her family is extremely worried and anxiously waiting for any news," said the post.

Her father, Mr Willy Lim, said in the comments that she should be in the Jurong West-Boon Lay area.

In response to another comment on the post, Mr Lim said he had tried contacting all her daughter's close friends.

"The prob is now she's with a new group of friends and we don't know them," explained the father.

"She blocked all family members and even her close friends helping to locate her or texted her. She's not responding."

TikToker Runner Kao also posted a video about the missing girl.

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.

