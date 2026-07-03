The victim sustained a 10cm gash running from his neck to his jaw.

‘Another 3cm and I’d be dead’: Orchard Road stabbing victim left with 10cm wound after knife attack

A man who was seriously injured in a knife attack near Orchard Road recounted the harrowing incident, adding that doctors told him the wound could have been fatal if the blade had struck just 3cm lower.

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao, four men who were primary school classmates were injured in a knife attack near the junction of Buyong Road and Orchard Road in the early hours of July 2.

Three of the victims were reported to have suffered lacerations while one sustained minor injuries.

Three men, aged between 25 and 33, were arrested in connection with the incident and subsequently charged.

10cm gash leaves victim hospitalised

When Lianhe Zaobao visited the victim with the most serious injuries — 39-year-old Thai restaurant owner Kang Khar Keat — on July 3, he had just been transferred to a general ward after undergoing surgery the previous evening.

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He had a wound more than 10cm long running from his neck along his jaw to behind his left ear, as well as a thin cut beneath his right eye. Both eyes were swollen and bloodshot.

Kang said he is no longer in critical condition after emergency surgery, but the area around his wound remains numb, with no sensation in his ear and lips. He is also unable to walk normally and expects to be unable to work for the time being.

‘Completely caught off guard’: Victim recounts attack

According to Kang, he and his friends were not acquainted with the alleged attackers and had no prior disputes with them.

He recalled that the two groups were exchanging greetings while passing each other at a junction when one of them suddenly lunged towards Kang with a knife.

“I was completely caught off guard. I only felt a sharp pain in my neck before another man rushed over and repeatedly beat me. I blacked out very quickly,” he said.

Kang said he was shocked by the attack, noting that Singapore is generally regarded as a safe place. He said he seldom stayed out late at night, but made an exception for the rare reunion with his former classmates.

“The attack happened near the Istana. Orchard Road has always felt safe and there are surveillance cameras everywhere. I never imagined someone would dare to attack us there, and without any warning. We had no time to react.”

A video recorded by one of his friends showed Kang’s white shirt soaked in blood. The footage also captured a man dressed in black charging at another member of the group while shouting profanities, continuing to behave aggressively even after being pulled away by his companions.

Still shaken by the incident, Kang said: “If the knife had gone any deeper, or just 3cm lower, I’d be dead.”

Three suspects charged

The three suspects were charged in court on the morning of July 3.

The accused are Badril Fitri Khasnuri, 25, Clapton Goh Jun Siong, 27 and Jason Li Zhijie, 33. Each faces one charge of voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons.

According to court documents, the three men allegedly attacked a man with a knife at the junction of Buyong Road and Orchard Road at about 2.55am on July 2, inflicting multiple injuries to his neck and head.

If convicted, they face up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

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