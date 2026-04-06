Angry customer berates KFC staff, demands to know if they have licence to operate in S’pore

A video of a man berating staff at a KFC outlet — even asking if they had a licence to operate — has gone viral.

The clip, shared on Facebook and TikTok by @TheSGDaily on April 5, shows the man at the pickup counter of the KFC outlet at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok, shouting at a staff member: “It’s now five minutes, there’s no manager on duty, no supervisor on duty.”



He also claimed there was “no sanitisation done”, before the remainder of his sentence becomes unclear. He then demands to know: “Do you have licence to operate in Singapore?”

He added: “Is your manager here to respond to complaints?”

No context was provided apart from the caption: “Man questions KFC staff if they have license (sic) to operate in Singapore.”

At press time, the video had garnered more than 166,000 views, 810 reactions and 480 comments on Facebook, as well as 164,100 views, 2,500 reactions and 260 comments on TikTok.

‘What was the issue?’

Many netizens were puzzled about what had angered the man.

“What was the issue? I can’t understand what he is saying,” one Facebook user commented.

Some speculated that slow service may have triggered the outburst.

“I agree that these days KFC operation has no SOP and is a fast food chain but ain’t fast,” said a TikTok user. “Maybe the service is slow because (of) the limited staff,” suggested another.

Others responded with humour.

“Do you have the licence to live in SG?” a netizen asked in jest. “Hungry man is (an) angry man,” said another.

“He wants to be manager of KFC,” joked a TikToker, while a Facebook user added: “OK, he needs a haircut.”

Some netizens, however, were not impressed by the man’s behaviour.

“Aiyo, why make life difficult for the staff?” wrote one. “Buying KFC also want to make meaningless drama. Get a life,” said another.

Stomp has reached out to KFC Singapore for comment.

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