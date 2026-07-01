Amos Yee posted a screenshot showing that his Instagram account had been “disabled”.

Amos Yee’s Instagram account banned after community standards violation, he maintains: ‘All is according to plan’

The Instagram account of convicted child sex offender Amos Yee has seemingly been banned, with many netizens expressing support for the move.

Yee shared a screenshot on June 28 on his X account, saying that his Instagram page, @amosyeeishere, had been “disabled” on the same day.

The screenshot showed a message from the social media platform, stating: “Your account, or activity on it, doesn’t follow our Community Standards.”

It added that the account’s information would be permanently deleted from the platform and that other users would no longer be able to view or find the account.

“You cannot request another review of this decision,” it read.

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When Stomp searched for the account on Instagram, it was not found, though Yee’s social media accounts on TikTok and X remain active.

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In early May, Yee made headlines after he was involved in a brawl when he visited an anime convention, Doujun Market, despite having been banned from the event.

On June 28, he said he was also barred from visiting Pink Dot, an annual rally held at Hong Lim Park in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

‘All is according to plan’: Amos Yee confirms ban

Speaking to Stomp, Yee confirmed that he was banned from Instagram, though he was “not entirely sure what caused the ban”.

He speculated that the “publicity spike” from the Pink Dot ban, coupled with a photo he posted in front of a PCF Sparkletots Preschool branch, led to “a wave of anger and reports” which culminated in the ban.

When asked what his reaction was to the ban, he replied: “Eh.”

Yee added that he would not create another account immediately, but would consider trying again in a few years.

“If I get banned almost immediately, there’s no point setting it up and creating content there,” he explained, describing himself as “highly relevant and influential” on other social media platforms.

“So the setback is not that bad,” he reflected, noting that he averages two to six “viral moments” per month, and that “loyal fans are slowly growing”.

“All is according to plan,” he concluded.

Netizens support ban, others feel he can ‘create new accounts’

The screenshot was also circulated on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group by user Wangan Bryan on June 30.

A number of netizens supported the ban, with several posting insults directed at the child sex offender.

“Now, the whole world is against this guy,” one netizen mused.

However, others said Yee could “always create new accounts”, suggesting that there were other ways to circumvent the ban.

“Where will he find events to crash now?” another joked.

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