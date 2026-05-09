An 18-year-old was arrested in relation to the incident.

Amos Yee assaulted by cosplayer at Suntec Convention Centre, teen arrested for causing public nuisance

Convicted child sex offender Amos Yee was assaulted by a cosplayer at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, sustaining a bloodied lip in the process.

Footage circulating online shows a man cosplaying as Yuji Itadori from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime approaching Yee, who had a tote bag slung over his right shoulder.

A directory board shown at the start of the video suggests that the incident happened on the third floor of the convention centre.

Without warning, the cosplayer throws several close-range punches towards Yee’s face.

As Yee bends over to shield himself, the cosplayer rains down several hammer fists on his back.

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Yee is eventually left seated on the ground, covering up defensively.

The cosplayer then delivers a kick towards Yee’s face before repeatedly stomping on his head.

He briefly walks away with a companion, but as Yee gets back to his feet, the cosplayer rushes back and tackles him to the ground.

Yee can be heard exclaiming “Oh, f*ck” before being struck with several forceful elbow shots.

As the cosplayer concludes the assault, a passer-by rushes towards him and demands that he “stop it”.

Meanwhile, Yee appears stunned by the attack and can be seen holding the back of his head.

It is unclear what triggered the attack.

Amos Yee suffers lip injury

In an X post on the afternoon of May 9, Amos Yee shared that he was ‘attacked” at an anime convention. Accompanying the post was a picture of Yee with what he described as a “bloodied up lip”.

Yee was likely referring to Doujin Market, happening on May 9 and 10 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. The event is described as “Singapore’s premier pop culture creators convention” on its official page.

In the early hours of May 9, organisers of Doujin Market shared on Instagram that they were aware a “known problematic influencer” intention to attend the convention.

“He will not. We’ve cancelled his ticket and are working to ban him from all our shows,” said the organisers.

This came a day after screenshots surfaced on X, apparently showing a conversation on Discord where Yee announced that he will be attending Doujin Market.

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While the organisers did not explicitly mention Yee in their social media post, the 27-year-old later confirmed that he was banned from the convention.

Even so, Yee shared on X that he was hanging out at the entrance of the convention, even sharing pictures of attendees. He captioned one of the pictures: “Protect your kids.”

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Teen arrested for causing public nuisance

Responding to Stomp’s query, a police spokesperson said that they were alerted to the incident at about 2.15pm on May 9.

An 18-year-old male teenager was arrested for causing public nuisance, while a 27-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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